A new trailer for the Batman-inspired series Gotham Knights shows Bruce Wayne's son trying to prove his innocence in his father's murder. The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to premiere on March 14. Just like other trailers for the series, it features Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) telling Bruce's son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) that his father has been murdered. Harvey later informs Turner that the supposed killers have been arrested.

However, the computer in the Batcave shows that someone framed Turner for setting up his father's murder. After Turner's arrest, he teams up with his father's other alleged killers to clear their names and find out who really murdered Batman. The team includes Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan). Duela is the daughter of Batman's archenemy: The Joker. They are joined by Carrie Kelly (Navia Robinson). In the comic books, Carrie takes up the mantle of Batman's sidekick Robin in Frank Miller's iconic storyline The Dark Knight Returns. A previous trailer for the series referenced her alter ego from the story. In the trailer, Carrie warns Turner that Bruce didn't want him to follow in the Dark Knight's footsteps.

Gotham Knights is developed by Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. The three previously worked on the Batwoman television series, which aired on The CW from 2019-2022. Despite previously working on Batwoman and airing on the same network, the series will not be set in the Arrowverse. Greg Berlanti, who has developed and produced multiple television series based on DC Comics, will be an executive producer. Berlanti Productions' Sarah Schechter and David Madden will also be executive producers. Danny Cannon will serve as a director for the series. Cannon previously directed multiple episodes of Fox's Batman prequel series Gotham, which starred Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon and David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne. He also directed multiple episodes of the series Pennyworth, which starred Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, who later goes on to become Batman's butler.

Image via The CW

Gotham Knights isn't the only upcoming project from DC to feature one of Bruce Wayne's sons. In January, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the DC Universe's version of Batman. It will also feature Bruce's son Damian Wayne. In the comic books, Damian's mother is Ra's al Ghul's daughter Talia, who kept the boy's existence a secret from Batman for years. Damian later goes on to take up the mantle of Robin.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to premiere on March 14 on The CW. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the series below: