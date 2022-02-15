Gotham Knights is one of the many DC shows currently in development over at The CW. Hot off the news of the show getting a Pilot order from the network, executive producer of the series Danny Cannon took to Instagram to announce that production will start in April. Cannon simply posted an image of the Gotham City skyline in the daytime with the words "Gotham Knights" looming over the city. Under the show's title are the DC logo and the confirmation that principal photography on the series will be beginning in April 2022.

While the image is not much to go off of, and there is no word if the Gotham Knights print is the official series logo, it is exciting to know that we are only two months away from the pilot shoot date. With principal photography beginning so soon, casting news for the show should be right around the corner, along with other plot details. Audiences should keep in mind that this show is not connected to the upcoming video game that shares the same name, although both properties have many Bat-Family plot similarities. Gotham Knights also isn't considered a Batwoman spinoff show, so we shouldn't expect many connections to the larger Arrowverse.

Other news we are still waiting on is who will lead this series in a Batman-less Gotham. Whether it be a character like Damian Wayne or a new character made for this show is yet to be determined, and it will be interesting to see what other Gotham City regulars will show up. Cannon has had a good track record with DC so far — he has been an executive producer/producer on other popular DC shows like Pennyworth and Gotham. The latter of which he also served as the showrunner.

If Gotham Knights gets a series order, which is still possible it will not, it will join a very successful CW/DC Multiverse, which includes shows like The Flash, Superman & Lois, Naomi, and Supergirl. Not much else is known about Gotham Knights other than the description given when the show was first announced in December.

That excerpt reads as follows:

In the show, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Time will tell if this latest take on the Batman mythos will be a hit, but for all the latest Gotham Knights news, stick with Collider and check out Cannon's post below.

