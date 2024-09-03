Gothic horror is a genre that finds its roots in literature long before the invention of film. It is characterized by its atmosphere, psychological terror, and supernatural elements against the backdrop of grand mansions to tell stories of madness, terror, and supernatural haunting. It is a cinematic space where the macabre and the elegant intertwine effortlessly; in gothic horror, the setting is always one of the main characters.

While many great gothic horror movies like Bram Stoker's Dracula and Interview with the Vampire have achieved recognition and love from the critics and the horror community, many other deserving movies have not. These are the most underrated gothic horror movies that deserve more recognition, from modern gothic horror efforts to older classics that should be a must-watch for any cinephile.

10 'I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House' (2016)

Directed by Oz Perkins

Image via Netflix

Before Oz Perkins captured the world with Longlegs, he wrote and directed the slow-burn gothic horror I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. The movie follows Lily Saylor (Ruth Wilson), a live-in nurse hired to take care of Iris Blum (Paula Prentiss), an elderly, reclusive horror novelist with dementia living in a remote house. Lily starts experiencing strange events, including hearing noises and hallucinations. After discovering the rough drafts of one of Iris' novels, she suspects it is the retelling of a real-life murder that happened in the house.

On the surface, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House is a haunted house horror movie. However, Perkins subverts the genre, creating an atmosphere full of dread and anticipation instead of using jump scares and scary apparitions. The movie opens with Lily telling the audience that she will die, and the slow-burn suspense Perkins crafts keeps watchers on edge, wondering when and how it will happen.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Marrowbone' (2017)

Directed by Sergio G. Sánchez

Image via Universal Pictures

Marrowbone stars Mia Goth and Anya Taylor-Joy before becoming household names. In Marrowbone, Rose (Nicola Harrison) brings her four children, Jack (George MacKay), Billy (Charlie Heaton), Jane (Goth), and Sam (Matthew Stagg), to her isolated childhood estate after escaping her abusive husband. Things start well, and the children befriend local teenager Allie (Taylor-Joy). However, Rose suddenly falls ill and makes Jack promise to hide her death until he is 21 so the children won't be separated by social services. After Rose's death, a malevolent spirit starts haunting the house.

Marrowbone shifts between psychological horror elements and supernatural horror elements against the backdrop of an isolated, decaying estate. Marrowbone is not a straightforward haunted house movie either; instead, its plot is layered with themes of trauma, guilt, and the protective bonds of family. There is one major plot twist that is emotionally complex, sad and shocking, adding to the tragic horror of the movie.

WATCH ON HULU

8 'We Have Always Lived in the Castle' (2018)

Directed by Stacie Passon

Image via Brainstorm Media

We Have Always Lived in the Castle is an adaptation of Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name. Sisters Merricat (Taissa Farmiga) and Constance (Alexandra Daddario) and their ailing uncle Julian (Crispin Glover) are the only surviving family members of the Blackwood family after several family members died during a dinner. Due to the tragedy, the sisters and their uncle are shunned, living in isolation in their large mansion on the outskirts of the town, only visiting the town when necessary. The family's life is disrupted when their estranged cousin Charles Blackwood (Sebastian Stan) arrives, harboring ulterior motives.

One of the most compelling aspects of the movie is how it immerses its audience in the isolated world of the Blackwoods' mansion, both a sanctuary and prison for the family. Moreover, the characters are very complex and nuanced. Merricat is a very peculiar character who practices magic to protect her family. Her sister, Constance, is gentler but refuses to step out of the safety of the mansion due to deep fear.

WATCH ON Amazon

7 'The Awakening' (2011)

Directed by Nick Murphy

Image via Studiocanal UK

The Awakening follows Florence Cathcart (Rebecca Hall), a skeptical paranormal investigator and author who debunks supernatural phenomena. When Florence is approached by teacher Robert Mallory (Dominic West) to investigate the death of a student at the boarding school he works at, supposedly caused by the ghost of another student, she is dismissive. Florence eventually agrees, thinking she can easily debunk the case but experiences events she cannot explain.

Taking place in a boys' boarding school post-World War I, The Awakening nails the gothic horror atmosphere. Moreover, The Awakening explores themes of grief, trauma, and the need for closure, using the usual scaring techniques, such as jump scares, while also relying on unnerving the audience. The Awakening's blend of supernatural horror elements and the characters' inner turmoil elevates the horror.

WATCH ON TUBI

6 'The Orphanage' (2007)

Directed by J. A. Bayona

Close

J. A. Bayona made his debut in horror with The Orphanage, which was produced by horror maestro Guillermo del Toro. It follows Laura (Belén Rueda) as she returns to the orphanage where she lived as a child with the intention of reopening it as a home for disabled children. Laura is accompanied by her husband, Carlos (Fernando Cayo), and their terminally ill adopted son, Simón (Roger Príncep). Strange things start happening in the house, but Laura dismisses them until Simón disappears.

The Orphanage prioritizes the perspective of children. Once the family arrives at the orphanage, Simón makes a new group of imaginary friends who play a game of hiding things that are precious to others, eventually becoming hidden himself. The Orphanage doesn't rely on any cheap scares, instead favoring atmospheric dread. With its decaying interior, labyrinthine corridors, and eerie lighting, the titular setting doesn't only act as a physical place but also as a purgatory of repressed memories and unresolved childhood trauma.

RENT ON Amazon

5 'Incident in a Ghostland' (2018)

Directed by Pascal Laugier