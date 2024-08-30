Adapted from James O'Barr's 1989 superhero comic book series, The Crow is a 2024 gothic romantic superhero film. Starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular character and FKA Twigs as his girlfriend Shelly, the film follows Eric Draven, a young man who returns from death to avenge his murder and that of his girlfriend's at the hands of an evil man with demonic ties.

The Crow has received negative critical reviews while still attracting fans due to its popular source material, charismatic lead actors, and strong visual aesthetic. However, those looking for better choices to explore the intriguing blend of gothic aesthetics and romantic themes should turn their attention elsewhere. These are some of the best gothic romance movies that fans will surely enjoy. After all, The Crow did its best to portray its tragic love story, but these movies did it better.

11 'The Hunger' (1983)

Directed by Tony Scott

The directorial debut of Tony Scott, The Hunger is a 1983 romantic vampire horror film. It follows Miriam (Catherine Deneuve), an ancient vampire who promises eternal life to her lovers while hiding the fact that their bodies will eventually decay. When Miriam's current partner, John (David Bowie), begins rapidly aging, it is up to Sarah (Susan Sarandon), a researcher, to stop Miriam.

Although it received mixed reviews at the time, The Hunger has gained a reputation as a queer horror classic and has become very popular among members of the goth subculture. Featuring one of horror's best female vampires in Miriam, The Hunger has a twisted and compelling love triangle at its core and an existentially horrifying threat. Stylish and sinister, the film is a must-watch for fans of dark romance.

10

9 'Underworld' (2003)

Directed by Len Wiseman

Underworld is a 2003 action horror film directed by Len Wiseman. The film is set in a world with an ongoing feud between vampires and werewolves and follows Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire who assassinates werewolves. Her life is complicated, however, when Selene develops feelings for Michael (Scott Speedman), a man bitten by a werewolf, and must choose between him and her life's work.

The film is incredibly stylish, featuring a striking color grade and incredibly cool goth-inspired clothing. Underworld's action sequences are exciting and tie well into its universe's wider lore, and its werewolf transformation sequences are extremely detailed and well done. The first film in a wider series beloved by its fans, Underworld is one of the most notable supernatural action films in cinema.

8 'Byzantium' (2013)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Adapted by Moira Buffini from her stage play "A Vampire Story," Byzantium is a 2012 vampire film directed by Neil Jordan. The film centers on a vampire mother and daughter duo, Clara (Gemma Arterton) and Eleanor (Saoirse Ronan), as they deal with their traumatic pasts and growing tensions between them. When Eleanor begins a relationship with a local boy, and a powerful vampire organization hunts Clara down for major infractions against their code of conduct, their familial bond is put to the test.

Tackling difficult themes of trauma and misogyny as well as universal existential questions, Byzantium is a thought-provoking film about motherhood, aging and death. Featuring captivating performances from both women, the film provides a compelling look at the extent to which people can go for their loved ones, as well as the limitations of such a feeling. Dark and stylish, Byzantium is a dramatic and gothic story about love of all kinds.

7 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton

Based on the popular 1820 short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a supernatural horror film. The film follows Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a police officer tasked with investigating a murder case allegedly committed by an undead assailant known as the Headless Horseman. Alongside a local young woman, Katrina (Christina Ricci), Ichabod begins to uncover a dark conspiracy behind the Horseman’s arrival.

The film is very effectively creepy, making great use of its historical setting and its classic gothic source material. Like Tim Burton’s best work, Sleepy Hollow is visually striking with a highly unique atmosphere and beautiful use of color. Featuring strong performances and a spooky supernatural element, Sleepy Hollow is a gothic modern classic and one of the best R-rated horror films of the 1990s.

6 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Crimson Peak is a 2015 supernatural gothic romance directed by Guillermo del Toro and co-written by del Toro and Matthew Robbins. Set at the turn of the 20th century, it follows a young woman named Edith (Mia Wasikowska) as she marries the charming and wealthy Thomas (Tom Hiddleston) and becomes entangled in the lives of him and his cruel sister, Lucille (Jessica Chastain). Encountering both supernatural entities and very human threats at his estate, Edith has to fight for her life.

In line with del Toro's other work, Crimson Peak is a feast for the eyes, featuring gorgeous settings and stunning costumes and visual effects. The film takes a somewhat optimistic approach to its romance for a horror film about marriage, portraying its central relationship as a positive and healing experience for Thomas despite his dark past. One of prolific fantasy horror maestro del Toro's most underrated films, Crimson Peak is fantastic.

5 'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2013)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Only Lovers Left Alive is a 2013 gothic romance written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. The film follows a suicidal vampire, Adam (Tom Hiddleston), as he grapples with a disillusionment with humanity and with the implications of his immortality. Noticing his suffering, Adam's optimistic and estranged partner, Eve (Tilda Swinton), returns to their apartment to help him gain a sense of joy and fulfillment.

The film is a subtle and beautiful vampire romance, focusing on the wondrous potential and inevitable melancholy that would truly come from immortality. Swinton and Hiddleston have excellent chemistry, with their characters perfectly complementing each other as opposites. Thoughtful, life-affirming, and deliciously atmospheric, Only Lovers Left Alive is a highly underrated vampire film and possibly the best gothic romance movie of the new millennium.

4 'Spring' (2014)

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Written and directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Spring is a 2014 romantic supernatural body horror movie. It follows Evan (Lou Taylor Pucci), a man grieving the death of his mother, who travels to Italy and meets a beautiful and mysterious woman named Louise (Nadia Hilker). The two begin a relationship, but things are greatly complicated by the revelation that she is a 2000-year-old shape-shifting monster.

Spring's greatest strength is its love story, brought to life by the leads' excellent chemistry. Despite Louise's monstrous nature, the audience has no choice but to root for her and Evan due to their genuine love and the positive impact they have on one another. One of the most beautiful monster romances in horror cinema, Spring is a sweet and gruesome story about love conquering all.

3 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a 2014 Iranian romantic vampire Western written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. The film follows Arash (Arash Marandi), a young man forced into petty crime to ease the struggle of his father's heroin addiction and debt to a drug dealer. When he meets a mysterious young woman (Sheila Vand) who is secretly a vampire, Arash's life begins to gain new meaning.

Set in Iran but filmed in California, the film is visually stunning, making use of striking black-and-white cinematography and clever camera movements. The central love story is strange and tender, representing the one shining light in both characters' lives despite their difficult circumstances. Subversive, beautiful and dark, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a wonderful gothic romance with one of the genre's most original premises.

2 'Thirst' (2009)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Thirst is a 2009 romantic vampire film written and directed by Park Chan-wook. The film follows Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a good-hearted priest who signs up for a medical experiment that leaves him with an unquenchable thirst for blood. Now a vampire, Sang-hyun begins a relationship with Tae-ju (Kim Ok-bin), a married woman with a secret dark side that causes chaos in both their lives.

The film features stellar performances and a highly compelling and twisted relationship at its center, striking a perfect balance between the romantic and the grotesque. Park Chan-wook is an acclaimed filmmaker, which really shows in this film, as he brings a striking visual sensibility and an excellent eye for detail. Thirst is a unique and great vampire film with plenty to satisfy fans of bloody and gothic romance stories.

1 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Let the Right One In is a 2008 Swedish coming-of-age vampire horror film directed by Thomas Alfredson and

adapted by John Ajvide Lindqvist from his 2004 novel. The film centers on the friendship and budding romance between an introverted young boy named Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) and a vampire named Eli (Lina Leandersson). While the dynamic between the two is very sweet, things are greatly complicated by Oskar's problems and Eli's need to feed on human blood to survive.

One of the best Nordic horror films ever made, the film centers on themes of queerness and isolation through its portrayal of two loners finding connection and community with each other. Visually beautiful with its chilly landscape and rich color grade, the film is a gorgeous and gruesome feast for the eyes. Let the Right One In is a sensitive and spooky gothic romance with extremely likable lead characters.

