Whether in entertainment media or stunning architecture, the Gothic style is undeniably captivating, with many finding themselves drawn to its characteristic traits. The movement started in the 12th century and quickly spread beyond its origins in architecture to sculpture, paintings, and other art forms such as classical novels that stand the test of time today. Fortunately for us all, it has also become quite prominent in film, with many movies being adaptations of famous literary works that embody the genre.

Mysterious and dark, often featuring unsettling secrets and exploring themes of death, isolation, and the supernatural — think vampires, Victorian ghosts, and other mystic beings — the movies that fall into this niche category are one of a kind. When paired with ill-fated love tales, they result in one of the most memorable and deadly combinations in film. To celebrate these wonderful stories that will send chills down audiences' spines while simultaneously sweeping them off their feet, we assembled the best Gothic romance movies.

10 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Whether we're talking about its stunning visuals or the touching storyline, Guillermo del Toro's underrated Gothic romance is undoubtedly worth the while. This dark love story follows a young writer named Edith (Mia Wasikowska) who is swept away to a mysterious house that remembers when she finds herself falling for a charming outsider (Tom Hiddleston).

The Gothic elements in Crimson Peak are evident (not the least surprising, considering who directs the film). Atmospheric and deliciously dark, del Toro's must-see romance horror film features a gripping narrative and stunning production design featuring breathtaking Gothic architecture that will keep viewers, particularly lovers of this particular style, curious and fully immersed in its fantastic world-building. It may not be the director's best effort, but it is surely far from a bad one.

9 'Jane Eyre' (2011)

Director: Cary Fukunaga

Next up, also starring the talented Wasikowska, is Cary Fukunaga's adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name. Jane Eyre follows the titular character as she becomes a governess, ending up meeting the cold and abrupt Mr. Edward Rochester (Michael Fassbender) at her new position at Thornfield Hall. As the bond between the two grows, Jane finds herself falling for Rochester. But will his terrible secret destroy their relationship forever?

Not mentioning Jane Eyre on such a list would be a huge omission; like its source material, Fukunaga's film is delightfully Gothic and Victorian, featuring religion, supernatural encounters, obscure secrets, and spirituality, in addition to its message about gender roles, society, and class. Jane Eyre may not be a note-perfect period drama, but it is a great effort in the Gothic subgenre.

8 'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2013)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Only Lovers Left Alive — the second Tom Hiddleston film to make it to this list — is a Jim Jarmusch romance fantasy that chronicles the lives of two isolated vampires, played by Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, who navigate Detroit and Tangiers. Their ever-lasting romance, which has lasted centuries, is disrupted by the arrival of her younger sister (Mia Wasikowska steps foot on screen again).

Needless to say, readers who are enthusiastic about vampire media may want to give this Jarmusch movie a go, as it perfectly captures every angle of the vampire genre. While Only Lovers Left Alive is about isolation and loneliness, it is above all an unconventional and refreshing love tale that highlights romance in the Gothic subculture. Furthermore, the influence of the Gothic movement in this 2013 film is evident, especially in its aesthetics.

7 'Bram Stoker’s Dracula' (1992)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stocker's Dracula, adapted from the 1897 novel by the titular author, is set against the gloomy backdrop of 19th century England and Romania. The story follows the titular vampire (played by Gary Oldman) and illustrates his bond with Mina Murray (Winona Ryder), the fiancée of his solicitor Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves).

A memorable vampire horror movie by the iconic The Godfather director, Bram Stocker's Dracula is a fan-favorite in the genre and released to positive reviews (even if Reeves' performance, particularly his British accent, was panned). Ever since the novel's release, Dracula has become a fundamentally good example of Gothic media; the film does not disappoint, either, thanks to its nightmarish ambiance, dark setting, and unforgettable premise.

6 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Like Only Lovers Left Alive, Ana Lily Amirpour's A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night offers viewers a revitalizing take on the vampire genre. Set in the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, the story follows a hardworking Iranian man named Arash (Arash Marandi) who takes care of his drug-addicted father and crosses paths with an unnamed girl whom he later learns preys on depraved men.

What's so good about Amirpour's Persian-language movie is how it blends a few popular genres, including horror, Western, film noir, and romance, with great results. On top of excelling in all these genres, this feminist feature — which, at its core, meditates about women's agency and gendered violence, subverting expectations about the latter — is also a fit viewing experience for Gothic movement enthusiasts; A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is dark, broody, and features a good dose of vampirism, a huge influence in the style.

5 'Suspicion' (1947)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock certainly could not be missing from this list. His 1947 film noir mystery, based on Francis Iles's novel Before the Fact, surrounds a young, wealthy heiress, played by the iconic Joan Fontaine, who marries a charming gentleman (Cary Grant) and begins to suspect, after realizing that his business partner dies under mysterious circumstances, that the womanizer is planning to murder her.

Like many other films by the talented filmmaker, Suspicion is the right pick for psychological thriller aficionados. On top of the incredible performances (Fontaine rightfully took home the Academy Award for Best Actress), Hitchcock's direction is phenomenal, with its gripping and absorbing story keeping audiences intrigued throughout. Tackling themes of miscommunication and broken trust, this acclaimed melodrama is undeniably enjoyable. Plus, it also features some Gothic elements, including the house's beautiful architecture.

4 'Wuthering Heights' (1939)

Director: William Wyler

This eight-time Academy Award-nominated feature by William Wyler has captured the attention of many, and understandably so. Adapted from the Emily Brontë novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights tells the tale of two lovers, Cathy and Heathcliff (played by Merle Oberon and Sir Lawrence Oliver respectively) who are forced to go separate ways due to prejudice and circumstances. At some point in their adult life, however, their paths cross again when Heathcliff returns with a self-made fortune. However, he realizes he may have lost Cathy in his absence.

Wuthering Heights is often regarded as a masterpiece in romantic filmmaking, with many people still believing it stands the test of time today. It's not difficult to grasp that, just like the book it was based on, Wyler's film is an essential Gothic romance movie, especially when considering all the supernatural elements that it utilizes, such as ghosts and hallucinations, and the eerie, atmospheric scenario the story is set in.

3 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Director: Tim Burton

The Gothic style is a very familiar one to filmmaker Tim Burton. Long before Wednesday was a hit, becoming one of the best Gothic TV shows currently streaming, Burton had already dipped his toes multiple times in the genre. The fantasy film Edward Scissorhands tells the story of an unfinished artificial humanoid (Johnny Depp), who has scissor blades for hands. When he is taken in by a suburban family, Edward finds himself falling in love with their teenage daughter (Winona Ryder).

Critically and commercially successful, Burton's Edward Scissorhands rapidly cemented itself as one of the best Gothic movies. This makes sense considering that it clearly draws inspiration from Mary Shelley's iconic classic novel Frankenstein. Edward Scissorhands explores topics of loneliness, isolation, and sheds light on the importance of making peace with one's difference. Featuring one of Burton's most vulnerable outsiders, quite clear that it is a Gothic romantic tale, considering all of its settings and the tragic central love story.

2 'Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

Director: James Whale

Speaking about the iconic Gothic tale, James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein is a movie readers don't want to miss. This sci-fi horror, which serves as a sequel to the iconic 1931 film Frankenstein, sees author Shelley revealing that the characters of her novel survived. In the meantime, Baron Henry Frankenstein, who is spiked by an even madder scientist, builds his monster a companion.

It's not surprising why some see it as an overall superior film to the first installment, which is quite a good viewing experience on its own as well. The film is perfectly cast, undeniably enjoyable, and a groundbreaking feature that proved to be a landmark in the sci-fi genre. Featuring a dark setting and a threatening central character, this Gothic masterpiece is nothing short of incredible and is mandatory viewing for those enthusiastic about the subculture.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Taking first place on the list is Hitchcock's memorable romantic psychological thriller — his only film to ever win Best Picture — about the anxieties of a young woman (again, played by the incredible Joan Fontaine) as she struggles to adjust to her new role as an aristocrat's wife. Meanwhile, Rebecca attempts to avoid being intimidated by Maxime's (Laurence Olivier) first wife's haunting spirit. The movie is based on the 1938 novel by Daphne du Maurier.

Rebecca is captivating, compelling, and bone-chilling. Although not necessarily a scary film, it has some creepy, suspenseful scenes that will stay with viewers. While many great films feature Gothic elements, making the most out of them, Rebecca stands out among them; while examining identity, jealousy, and deceit among other topics, this excellent adaptation invites viewers to dive into its mysterious narrative and the supernatural secrets that it holds.

