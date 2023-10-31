Treasured series like Wednesday, The Sandman, and most recently, Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher have captured the hearts of many with their intriguing narratives and eerie atmospheres, standing among the best Gothic shows of all time. Naturally, viewers who enjoyed the mentioned titles may be wondering what are some other solid picks.

No doubt, the Gothic subculture is among the most popular, and understandably so. Often featuring elements of the supernatural and haunting environments, Gothic media is easily one of the most fascinating and absorbing, casting a spell on anyone who dares to dip their toes in it (be that through literature or movies and television). Without further ado, these are some essential pieces of television in Gothic fiction that are certainly worthwhile.

13 'Salem' (2014)

Based on the real Salem witch trials

Anyone intrigued by the Salem witch trials may want to give this 2014 show a watch. Despite being canceled, it still provides viewers with a great time. Loosely based on the 17th century witch trials, Salem delves into what really fueled the town's infamous event, unveiling the dark, supernatural truth hiding behind this infamous period in American history.

Although a bit slow-paced at times, Salem is still a reasoanble pick for fans of the Gothic and dark magic, offering audiences an absorbing atmosphere that immerses them in its narrative, engaging plot twists, and compelling performances — particularly from Janet Montgomery as the lead. What's more, the 2014 series also showcases a darker, less romanticized depiction of witches not often seen in films and television, which is definitely an aspect that some may enjoy.

12 'American Horror Story: Coven' (2013)

Inspired by urban legends

Although anthology horror series American Horror Story counts on many seasons, Coven is arguably the best — or at least one of the best — of them all. It follows a coven of witches fighting for survival, also featuring flashbacks to the 17th century witch trials.

Those into campy horror shows may want to give this a watch, especially considering that it doesn't require any further viewing regarding the other seasons. Coven is equal amounts psychologically disturbing and entertaining, featuring memorable characters, for better or for worse, and great performances, with Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates stealing the show. Coven could easily be described as a "Southern Gothic" series, as it is rooted in the American South, featuring decaying old mansions, sinister folklore, and dark magic.

11 'Castlevania' (2017)

Based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse

A great pick for those keen on adult animation, Castlevania follows a vampire hunter as he fights to save a city from an army of otherwordly creatures that are controlled by Dracula (Graham McTavish). A spin-off named Nocturne was released just last year.

Whether because of its towering castles and eerie landscapes or the characters that inhabit its fascinating world (including the iconic Dracula, a classic Gothic figure that is still quite prominent in media), Castlevania is certainly a Gothic show worth checking out, especially considering the refreshing way it brings to life a classic tale. Filled with supernatural elements like vampires, demons, and magic, the Clive Bradley vampire romance series deals with themes of death and immortality, as well as isolation and the consequences of living forever.

10 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Based on Archie Comics

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror television series based on the comic book series of the same name by Archie Comics. The dark coming-of-age story centers on the 16-year-old titular character as she navigates through life in the fictional town of Greendale and reconciles with the fact that she must embrace her nature as a half-witch and half-mortal.

While it only features three seasons (with the first being arguably the best), this compelling series possesses stunning set and costume design, with the Spellman's dreamy household at its heart. Providing audiences with an entertaining neo-Gothic story and memorable characters, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the perfect show to cozy up with during fall; it makes for an absorbing watch, especially for those keen on Gothic fiction. Furthermore, the 2018 series is far darker and more sinister than the beloved 1996 TV adaptation, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

9 'Penny Dreadful' (2014-2016)

Based on various classic horror literature

The ideal Gothic horror pick for classic literature enthusiasts, the television show Penny Dreadful features a lot of fun novel references. It finds explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), gunslinger Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) teaming up to attempt to stop supernatural threats in Victorian London.

John Logan's must-see series is a thoroughly enjoyable and slick tale with graphic and disturbing content (viewers' discretion is advised). On top of its engrossing mystery narrative that will have audiences hooked and incredible acting performances, it features supernatural elements and a chilling atmosphere — two of its strongest assets. The 2014 series takes its name from the sensationalist fiction of 1800s Britain.

8 'Interview with the Vampire' (2022 -)

Based on 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Available for streaming on Prime Video, Interview with the Vampire is, much like its 1994 film counterpart, a dark fantasy horror drama based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel. The story centers on Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) life, which involves a good dose of love, blood, and immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

According to many, the Rolin Jones show makes for an even more engaging viewing experience than the movie. Part of that has to do with the way it fully embraces the queer relationship from its source material, making for a more flavored and intriguing watch. Featuring stunning Gothic elements, this queer television series is a sexually-charged and deeply passionate must-see. The good news is a new season is set to be released next year.

7 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Based on various short stories

From the masterful mind of the renowned Mexican horror film director behind Pan's Labyrinth and Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities is a visually stunning drama mystery anthology series that features eight well-crafted, terrifying, grotesque tales curated by the celebrated director.

Like other works by the cinema expert, the Netflix original series takes inspiration from the Gothic and grand Guignol genres to impeccable results. It also features impressive practical effects. While some episodes are far more macabre than others, the high-rated 2022 Netflix series is still haunting, intelligently told, and has some memorable scares that will send chills down viewers' spines.

6 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-2024)

Based on 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Set in New York City and shot in a fun mockumentary style (much like the original 2014 horror film of the same name starring Taika Waititi, from which the show draws inspiration), What We Do in the Shadows centers on the lives of three traditional vampires — Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) — who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

With likable characters and an entertaining premise, the Jemaine Clement series is guaranteed to provide audiences with a great time in front of the screen; it is the perfect blend of horror and comedy, making for a lighthearted watch that even non-fans of the genre will enjoy. Furthermore, the vampire show features an irresistible and immersive Gothic, moody atmosphere.