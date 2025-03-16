Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the cast of Apple TV+'s series Government Cheese at SXSW 2025.

David Oyelowo, Paul Hunter, Aeysha Carr, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Evan Ellison, and Bokeem Woodine discuss the show's creative autonomy, the inspiration behind the story, shooting in Los Angeles and more.

Government Cheese tells the story of ex-convict Hampton Chambers, who will stop at nothing to leave his past behind him and create a bright future for his family.

The annual South by Southwest Festival in Austin showcases some of the most creative and ingenious movies and television shows set to be released to the public. One new series, Government Cheese, an Apple TV+ original starring David Oyelowo as a released ex-convict attempting to reform himself and re-connect with his family, is unlike anything you'll see on streaming. The surrealist family comedy is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Simone Missick), and sons, Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos. The series, created by music video director and filmmaker Paul Hunter and executive producer Aeysha Carr, is a high-concept blend of comedy and drama, where each episode is nothing like the one that came before it, so much so that each episode operates as its own independent cinematic expression.

At SXSW 2025, Collider's Steven Weintraub sat down with star & EP Oyelowo, Winston (We Have a Ghost), Ellison (She Came to Me), Bokeem Woodbine (Halo), and EPs Hunter and Carr at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to discuss creating the series. During the interview, the group discusses personal storytelling, Hunter's music video background, filming in Los Angeles, and the show's creative autonomy.

COLLIDER: I'm thrilled to be able to talk with everyone behind Government Cheese. How are you guys doing? Most people have not seen the trailer or know what it's about, and I hate doing that generic thing, but how do you want to describe it? What have you been telling friends and family about the show?

PAUL HUNTER: It's about a quirky family in the San Fernando Valley in their own bubble, trying to pursue the American Dream.

And it's sort of based a little bit on you.

HUNTER: Based on my family and my dad, growing up in the valley.

I've seen the first four episodes, and I'm giving you thumbs-up. It has a very unique tone that I've not seen on TV. For each of you, talk a little bit about who you play on the show, and what was it about the scripts that said, “I want to do this?”

DAVID OYELOWO: I play Hampton Chambers in the show. I'm basically playing a version of Paul's dad. Paul and I did a short film of Government Cheese about six years ago, and I will never forget the moment he handed me this 20-page script, and I cracked it open. What you tend to do as an actor is, if you're interested in something, you say, "Oh, let me just look at the first few pages." So I had it on my phone, and I stayed in the exact same spot from cover to cover reading this thing. I had never read anything quite like it. I have never seen a character quite like it. I have never seen people of this demographic in that place at that time doing these things. It is very rare to read something where you go, “I've never seen anything quite like that before.” All of those things made it a no-brainer for me.

BOKEEM WOODBINE: I turned it down initially because it was just not enough time. My agent told me that Paul Hunter and David have something that they would like you to be a part of, but it was a Thursday, let's say, and you have to be there Monday to shoot. I wasn’t going to go on screen with this cat with only four days' preparation. It's just not enough time. So I said, “Wow, it sounds good, but it's just not happening. It's not enough time to get it together."

I was headed to New York that weekend, and I read it on the plane. I got off the plane, and I called my agent. “This is a real tragedy because I love this character. I love this role." —I play Bootsy. I really wanted to do it, but it just wasn't enough time. My agent said, “Guess what? They're willing to give you more time to prepare,” and so I was just elated. What drew me to it is it had this quirky, bizarre tone that, quite frankly, you don't see a lot of Black folks get to do on screen. I thought it was so brave. I love Paul's work from watching so many things he’s done, that I was immediately excited to be a part of it.

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON: I play Harrison Chambers. He's the youngest of the Chambers family, and he's sort of the ray of sunshine... I'm just playing, he's not at all. He's sort of the cynic of the family, but the cool thing is that you'll see more layers of him as the story progresses and his relationship with his dad progresses, as well.

I discovered the script and the project right before the strikes happened. Initially, I read for Einstein and came back, and they said they wanted me to read for Harrison, or I call him “Sir Harrison.” Harrison just fit like a glove. When I read for it, I was like, “Okay, this is it.” I just love that I saw so many aspects of my own family within the story, so many different elements that, like Bokeem was saying, I hadn't seen before, especially as it pertains to the African-American experience from this particular time period. It just made me so excited, and Paul's vision, everything about it, was really, really interesting.

EVAN ELLISON: I play Einstein, the oldest in the family, who Paul said is loosely based on his brother. I'm at that stage where I say “yes,” you know what I mean? I need work. [Laughs] I didn't really know what I stumbled upon. Once I read the script, I was like, “Oh, okay!” It was honestly beyond me that I was able to audition and do a callback for that because it was really some amazing writing from Ayesha and Paul. I feel very close to Einstein in the way that I move and walk through the world, so it was very refreshing to play a guy like him.

I can only imagine you're like, “Oh, shit, these scripts are actually good.”

ELLISON: "These scripts are amazing!" Yeah. [Laughs]

This is a completely different question, but you've directed a number of music videos going back to the late '90s into the 2000s—a lot of big videos. If someone's never seen any of your music video work, what's the one they should start with?

HUNTER: Erykah Badu's “On & On.”

Was there a reason you went right to that one?

HUNTER: It had a story to it. We based it on The Color Purple, and it's actually the one that got a lot of people excited because we broke a lot of rules in that. After I had done that, I got a call from Prince, and so many different people loved it.

Did Prince call you at a normal time of day? Because I've heard stories.

HUNTER: [Laughs] 12:00. Middle of the day.

I've heard many stories where he just calls at four or five in the morning.

HUNTER: It was cool to get a call from him after that.

I cannot even imagine.

OYELOWO: That doesn't surprise me. The thing about Paul is he's a consummate storyteller. If you see the music videos—that one you did with Tyrese, as well—it's just so full of story and emotion. I feel so privileged, and I think we all do, in terms of getting to be inside of his story brain because he's skirted Hollywood because he has a very specific voice, very specific stories to tell. You won't be able to tell it from his calm, angelic demeanor, but he's very, very clear about what it is he wants to do and how he wants to do it in a very kind way. This is the first time he's getting to do something this expansive in terms of episodic. What you see in those music videos, not just in terms of the visuals but the story, is just so incredible. The combination of Aeysha and Paul was just kind of magic.

AYESHA CARR: I'll just say, if ladies want a treat, the D'Angelo “How Does It Feel” video—you should look that one up. That's my favorite.

OYELOWO: One for the ladies.

WOODBINE: Riffing off of David, what I love about working with Aeysha is that her writing is very bold and unapologetic. She just really embraces an idea, and she doesn't back down from it. She’s a really incredible writer.

I am curious. You go in to pitch Apple on the show; how much are they saying to you, “What's your three-season plan? What's your five-season plan? What's the one-season plan?"

CARR: This show was so weird that they didn't have those questions. They were like, “Is this going to work?” I do think being such an outlier allowed us to just sit with Season 1 and make sense of it. They were like, “If this works, maybe it will, maybe it won't.” It doesn't fit any of the other parameters of their shows, so I think we had a lot of freedom in that.

Your character is an inventor. Actually, he tries to do a lot of things, but the main thing that happens is he's an inventor. I don't know if you want to say what he invents.

OYELOWO: A self-sharpening drill.

How much did you guys debate what was going to be that invention that he comes up with, the thing that keeps the story going?

CARR: There were certain things that Paul had, plot points that we never questioned.

OYELOWO: It was always going to be a drill.

HUNTER: I used to work in the aerospace business. Being around that industry and just seeing different tools and stuff like that, I thought it'd be something to explore with Hampton's character.

Each episode is unlike the other episode. They're all very unique. Talk a little bit about why it was important to not fit the cookie-cutter mold.

CARR: I think just who Paul is as a director and as a creative, and me coming out of TV, being like, “I don't want to write anything that I've written a million times before,” we really met in this place of, “How can we be different? How can we not ascribe to any of the normal rules?” He was a little worried about coming into TV, like, “I don't want to make a half-hour show." And I was like, “That's not what we're going to do,” and we figured out a path. I think the [episodes] are each going to be little independent films, and they're each going to tell a different story in a different way. They all feel and look really different, and that was intentional.

HUNTER: I just wanted to break the rules.

I'm all in favor. I listen, I watch a lot of stuff, and anytime I'm watching things where I don't know where it's going to go next, fantastic.

