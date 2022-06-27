Apple TV+ has ordered Government Cheese, an upcoming dramedy series by the streaming service, according to Variety. The series will be created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, who previously wrote for shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Actor David Oyelowo is also set to star in the series in the lead role, and will be executive producing through his company Yoruba Saxon.

The series will be based on an original short film by Hunter and will center on the character Hampton Chambers, who tries to reconnect with his family after being released from prison. During his attempt to win his family back, Chambers also must process frequent moments of divine intervention which are continuing to increase.

The series will be co-produced by both Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios. Hunter is set to direct the series and will co-write alongside Carr. Hunter and Carr are also set to executive produce the television series. Alongside Oyelowo, Hunter, and Carr, Government Cheese will also be executive produced through MACRO Television Studios by Charles D. King (Judas and the Black Messiah), Jelani Johnson, and Ahmadou Seck. Hunter will co-executive produce with Ali Brown through Ventureland.

Since the series is still currently in early development, additional information such as casting and filming details remain unknown. Despite that, the series appears to be in good hands with a set of talented creators and a critically acclaimed actor at the helm. More details for the series will be revealed as production begins to gear up in the near future.

Alongside Government Cheese, Oyelowo will also star in the upcoming dystopian science fiction series, Wool, based on author Hugh Howey’s set of novels. The actor will star in the series alongside Rashida Jones (The Office) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), which is also set to be released exclusively on Apple TV+ with an undetermined release date.

Oyleowo has also previously starred in films such as Selma, which won him the Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor, and Nightingale, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Alongside Government Cheese and Wool, the acclaimed actor will also be appearing in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story for Paramount+.

No release date for the series has been announced yet.