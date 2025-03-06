David Oyelowo first burst onto the scene more than 10 years ago with his performance as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, the 2014 biopic that earned a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, but he's latest been more of a TV star with roles in Silo and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Oyelowo will next star in Government Cheese, the upcoming Apple TV+ series releasing its first four episodes on April 16, and the show just got its first trailer still more than a month out from its premiere. Government Cheese tells the story of Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a man who is released from prison but comes home to find his family has formed something of an unconventional bond that has left him frozen out.

Oyelowo will also executive produce Government Cheese, which comes from both Paul Hunter and Aeyesha Carr, each of whom will also serve as executive producers. In addition to Oyelowo, Government Cheese also stars Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Evan Ellison. Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, and Zane Moyer have also been set for roles in the 10-episode series. Oyelowo most recently teamed up with Kaley Cuoco for Role Play, the romantic action comedy streaming on Prime Video, which came not long after he starred in the aforementioned Lawmen: Bass Reeves. He also worked with LaKeith Stanfield and Omar Sy for The Book of Clarence, the religious epic streaming on Netflix, and he's also famous for his role alongside Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking, the 2021 sci-fi adventure that earned only $26 million at the box office against a budget of $125 million.

What’s Popular on Apple TV+ Right Now?

Severance, the mind-bending sci-fi thriller starring Adam Scott, is the #1 show on Apple TV+ at the time of writing. Other projects like Prime Target (Leo Woodall) and Surface (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) have tried to take the top spot, but have had no luck thus far. Apple TV+ also recently premiered The Gorge, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, which has earned a spot in the streamer's top 10, which is also rounded out by Silo, the series featuring Government Cheese star David Oyelowo alongside Rebecca Ferguson. Slow Horses (Gary Oldman), and Shrinking (Harrison Ford) are also in the Apple TV+ top 10.

Government Cheese premieres April 16 on Apple TV+. Check out the new trailer for the series above