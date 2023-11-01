The Big Picture Collider is partnering with Toho International to give lucky readers access to the US red carpet premiere of Godzilla Minus One on November 10, followed by a Q&A with the director and lead actor.

"Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb," in Godzilla Minus One.

See below for details on how to enter for free tickets the premiere and Q&A.

Godzilla Day is fast approaching, and to commemorate the event, Toho’s 33rd Godzilla feature, Godzilla Minus One, is smashing into theaters in Japan on November 3. Fans in the US will get to snag tickets for its nationwide release on December 1, but Collider is beyond thrilled to be partnering with Toho International to give 35 of our readers access to the US red carpet premiere on November 10! The screening will be followed by a special Q&A with award-winning writer-director Takashi Yamazaki and lead actor Ryunosuke Kamiki. Read on for more details.

Godzilla Minus One resets the timeline that was first established with Ishirō Honda’s 1954 classic that started it all. Rather than wreaking havoc in the 10 or so years post-World War II, Minus One picks up in what looks like hours or days after devastation strikes. Like its live-action predecessor, 2016’s Shin Godzilla, Yamazaki’s film captures a chilling horror as civilians are left utterly alone by the lack of military and government interference. When kamikaze pilot, Koichi Shikishima (Kamiki) escapes the war by faking a plane malfunction, he’s met with the fallout and what’s left of his home, and a cool reception. As people are attempting to rebuild their homes, that’s when the iconic leviathan rears its catastrophic head. The sheer massive scale of Minus One’s Godzilla sends shivers down your spine and makes your blood run cold as the creature diminishes what was left of their homes. In addition to Kamiki, the film stars Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Red Carpet Premiere Details

On Friday, November 10, Toho International is celebrating the US red carpet premiere of Godzilla Minus One in Hollywood. This special advanced screening will begin at 8:30 p.m. followed by a very special Q&A with writer-director Takashi Yamazaki, and as this is a Japanese Film not affiliated with the SAG-AFTRA strike, lead actor Ryunosuke Kamiki will also be able to attend. The Q&A is set to start at 10:30 p.m. after the credits roll, and if you live in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, Collider has 35 tickets with plus-ones available for a handful of very lucky readers!

How to Get ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Red Carpet Premiere Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. You must RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this very special event is going to go fast. Again, the screening will begin at 8:30 p.m. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to November 10, so keep an eye out!