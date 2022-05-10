Netflix has released the blooper reel for the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie. The blooper reel features stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and the whole cast of the show as they try (and fail) to remain serious during the final season’s most hilarious moments.

Released in 2015, Grace and Frankie follow the two titular women, forced to live together once both their husbands decide to file for divorce because they are in love with one another. Through the show's seven seasons, the two women develop a deep emotional connection as they unite forces to survive their divorces, get back to their feet, and create a new life for themselves. Grace and Frankie's success ensured it became the longest-running Netflix Original series to date, with a total of 94 episodes. In addition, Grace and Frankie received several nominations, including five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Tomlin and Fonda.

Grace and Frankie’s seventh and last season was split into two parts, with the first four episodes having dropped last August and the remaining twelve episodes hitting Netflix last month. The blooper reel covers the entire seventh season, revealing which were the hardest scenes to film as the cast members are unable to hold their laughs. The blooper reel also shows the real-life dynamics of Fonda and Tomlin, who are constantly teasing each other during scenes. It’s heartwarming to see that Grace and Frankie’s friendship somehow spills outside the confinements of a script, as the cast members are also having a good time working together in the TV show.

Grace and Frankie’s cast also includes Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. The series is produced by Skydance Television, with Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morrison having returned as showrunners and executive producers for the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

All seven seasons of Grace and Frankie are available right now on Netflix. Check out Season 7’s blooper reel below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 7 of Grace and Frankie:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

