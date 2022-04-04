Get your first look at the final episodes of 'Grace and Frankie'.

April 29 will mark the premiere of the second half of Grace and Frankie’s final season, a show making history as Netflix’s longest-running original series with 94 episodes. New photos released by Netflix provide a first look at the remaining episodes and show the title pair’s unbreakable bond as they continue to navigate life to the fullest.

The first four episodes of Season 7 were released last August, with the remaining twelve set to send the critically-acclaimed series to a proper finish this Spring. The show has earned Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — who play the titular characters, respectively — several awards including five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Academy Award winner Fonda and Emmy winner Tomlin star as Grace and Frankie, two women that are forced to live together once their husbands file for divorce after having fallen in love with each other. The tumultuous midlife turn of events creates an unbreakable bond between the two women, who throughout several seasons have life’s hijinks together despite their wildly different personalities.

The newly released images from the final season feature several returning cast members, including Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry. The duo's 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton is also set to make an appearance in the final episodes.

Showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris don’t plan to shy away from the realities of life despite the show’s lighthearted nature, as Grace and Frankie contend with offloading $50,000 in cash without alerting the FBI and dealing with their ex-husbands’ living predicament after their house was flooded by the women’s Rise Up toilet.

The final episodes will be available on Netflix on April 29, and you can check out all of the new images below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 7:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for... each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

