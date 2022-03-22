Netflix revealed today the release date for the final episodes of Grace and Frankie. The series' seventh and last season was split into two parts, with the first four episodes having dropped last August. Now, the remaining twelve episodes of the show are coming to the streaming platform next month.

Grace and Frankie stars Oscar winner Jane Fonda and Emmy winner Lily Tomlin as the titular Grace and Frankie, two women forced to live together once both their husbands decide to file for divorce because they are in love with one another. The complicated breakup Grace and Frankie experience serves to throw the two of them together in a sort of comedy of errors. Through the show's seven seasons, the two women develop a deep emotional connection. For six and a half seasons, we've shared Grace and Frankie's adventures as they united forces to survive their divorces, get back to their feet, and create a new life for themselves. Now, that journey is coming to an end.

Grace and Frankie's success ensured it became the longest-running Netflix Original series to date, with a total of 94 episodes after the release of the second part of Season 7. In addition, Grace and Frankie received several nominations, including five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Tomlin and Fonda.

Grace and Frankie stars Oscar winner Fonda and Emmy winner Tomlin as the titular Grace and Frankie, with Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher all returning for the final episodes. The series is produced by Skydance Television, with Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morrison returning as showrunners and executive producers for the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The final twelve episodes of Grace and Frankie will hit Netflix on April 29. In the meantime, check out the new poster for the final episodes:

Check out the official synopsis for the last season of Grace and Frankie below:

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

