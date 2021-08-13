Grace and Frankie are, at long last, back for more laughs.

Over the past year and a half, we have found ourselves wondering: "What would Grace and Frankie do?" Wait. Everyone wasn't thinking that? Well, if you've been missing Netflix's Grace and Frankie, you are in for a treat because the streamer surprise dropped the first four episodes of the final season this week. In a video shared to Twitter, series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin shared the exciting news and, in typical Grace and Frankie style, revealed that it was a toss up between giving audiences Del Taco gift cards or the first four episodes.

The first four episodes of Grace and Franke were already filmed before the seventh, and final season, was halted due to the pandemic back in March 2020. The show is currently wrapping things up for the remaining 12 episodes of the season, which will premiere in 2022.

With the announcement that Season 7would be the series final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie made history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever. At its finale, it will be the only comedy or drama to reach 94 episodes on the streaming service.

Grace and Frankie stars Oscar winner Fonda and Emmy winner Tomlin as the titular Grace and Frankie, with Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher all reprising their roles in the seventh and final season.

The series is produced by Skydance Television, with Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morrison returning as showrunners and executive producers returning for the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the official announcement below:

