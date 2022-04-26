With the seven-season run of Grace and Frankie drawing to a close very soon, Netflix has released an all-new featurette called "A Farewell to 7 Seasons" has been released to commemorate and celebrate the much-beloved series.

The new featurette runs for almost 20 minutes and sees key figures of the series, including series creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris as well as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin who play the titular Grace and Frankie, respectively, all talking about the process that went into getting the show made from its inception to getting the series shot. The featurette also sees the likes of Allyson B. Fanger, the costume designer for the show giving insight into the wardrobe of the characters and how they informed viewers about the people that wore them. The featurette intercut these interviews with scenes from the long-running series as well as behind-the-scenes footage such as bloopers and table reads, so fans that really want to see the curtain pulled back and see what went into the show's production get a brief taste of it.

Grace and Frankie is a story about the titular pair of women whose entire lives change when their longtime husbands announce that they are in love with each other are leaving their wives, which leads to the pair going on many misadventures together as they traverse a new world of romantic relationships, sexuality, and their own budding friendship. The featurette gives some insight on how the show aimed to show that there is not only life after marriage but also life after youth and that it is never too late to really start your life over. "I think people really need that... including young people. What I love is that I think it has helped young people not be so afraid of getting older," said Fonda. The featurette is a heartfelt thanks from the leads thanking the fans of the series getting them to seven seasons, saying that the show wouldn't have made it this far without the support of the fans.

Grace and Frankie first premiered in 2015 and was created by Kaufman and Morris, both of who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. Executive producers on the series are Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. The series is produced by Skydance Television. Along with Fonda and Tomlin, the popular series also stars Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Martin, and Christine Woods. In the seven years since its debut, it has become the longest-running original series on Netflix and will boast a total of 94 episodes when it finally comes to a close. During this nearly 100-episode run, the show has garnered 13 Emmys.

Grace and Frankie kicked off the seventh and final season back on August 13, 2021, and has the final 12 episodes on April 29, 2022. You can watch the new featurette and read the official synopsis for the final season of the long-running series down below.

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for... each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

