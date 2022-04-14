"We are not done yet. And the best is yet to come."

It’s been a wild ride, but… nothing lasts forever. Netflix unveiled today the trailer for the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, a comedy series that certainly pushed the boundaries and changed the perspective on how we should approach elderly life. Back in August, the streamer only teased us with the final season by dropping four episodes into the catalog. Now, the remaining twelve episodes from Season 7 are set to premiere later this month, and they are sure to send Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) off with style. The show follows two unlikely friends learning to love themselves in elderly life.

The trailer celebrates the legacy of the series, and takes us back all the way to the first episode when the title characters found out that not only their husbands were gay, but also they were leaving their wives to start a life together. Then, it brings us all the way to the end with the gals’ unlikely friendship only growing stronger over the seasons.

In addition, the trailer makes it clear that the final episodes are going out with a bang, with Frankie stating explicitly that she needs “a triumphant ending”. And that means old ladies talking about vibrators, Robert (Martin Sheen) getting ready to party hard, nude pictures getting leaked, and… an assassination plot?

Grace and Frankie is created by Marta Kaufman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris (According to Jim), and it was nominated for 13 Emmys across its run. As it comes to a close, it will become the longest-running Netflix series original series ever, with 94 episodes to its name. As with most productions during the pandemic, the final season had its production delayed, and it took two whole years to complete – which explains the big hiatus between Seasons 6 and 7.

The series also stars Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Martin, and Christine Woods.

Netflix premieres the final twelve episodes from Season 7 of Grace and Frankie on April 29.

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

