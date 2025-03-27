The world loves a British detective series. Whether it's the long-running Midsomer Murders or a critically acclaimed series like Broadchurch, the gorgeous British countryside or gritty urban streets make for perfect crime-fighting locations, often solved by troubled geniuses in senior positions at the Metropolitan Police. A favorite of many, the hit ITV crime drama Grace, based on the series of bestselling novels by Peter James, was recently renewed for a sixth outing before the fifth had even begun, such is the faith given to it by higher-ups.

However, before thoughts turn to what lies in store for the titular detective in the sixth season, there's the small matter of an emotionally powerful fifth to come. It has now been officially confirmed, as cited on Radio Times, that Grace Season 5 will return to screens on Sunday, April 6, at 8 p.m. BST. The coming season will continue the show's run of producing quality over quantity, with four feature-length episodes ready and waiting for Grace fans this April. The season is set to feature the return of many fan-favorite characters, with the usual suspects, John Simm (Doctor Who) as DS Roy Grace and Richie Campbell (Top Boy) as DS Glenn Branson, joined by the likes of Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, and Brad Morrison (Outlander).

What is 'Grace' Season 5 About?

Each episode will be based on James’s novels Dead If You Don’t, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead, and Find Them Dead respectively, with it sounding like the coming season might be the most emotionally challenging of the entire series so far. Star of the series Simm has revealed where the fifth season will begin, saying, "When we find Cleo and Roy, they are dealing with the loss of a child, which has obviously happened between the series. You realise quite quickly what's happened. Tapper, who stars as Cleo Morley, shed even more light on the narrative, adding, "You find out very early on that she's lost the baby, so that's the sort of first image you have of her and of them, is dealing with this really devastating loss." She went on to say:

"They were really poignant, moving scenes to film and interesting in another way, because I think for Cleo, her work is so integral to who she is as a person, and she's on bereavement leave at the beginning of this series, and Roy has had to go back to work, so they're separated in their grief as well."

Grace's Season 5 release date has been revealed. You can catch previous episodes of the series right now on Prime Video.