Based on the series of bestselling novels by Peter James, the hit ITV crime drama Grace has been a certain success since its 2021 debut. Releasing with just its pilot episode some four years ago, the 7 million UK viewers that tuned in and made their praise for the show known set the trend for, what has been, one of the UK's most successful detective series of this decade. Now set to air its fifth season in 2025, the news has arrived that, without said season even debuting yet, Grace has officially been renewed for a sixth season, such is the faith given to the show by ITV's executives.

The announcement of Grace's renewal is joined by confirmation that both John Simm's (Doctor Who) Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Richie Campbell's (Top Boy) DS Glenn Branson will also return, with the show simply unimaginable without either. Alongside them, it has also been confirmed that Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, and Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl will all return, with the Grace ensemble already shaping up neatly. The trend of producing a small selection of standalone films is to be kept as well, with Season 5's four episodes matched by the same total in Season 6.

Although the show finds a home on ITV in the UK for fans in the US, episodes of Grace are available to watch on Prime Video. Speaking about the series' renewal, as cited on Radio Times, ITV's drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said, "It's always exciting to return to Grace and the Brighton that Peter's brilliant stories evoke. That, coupled with the fantastic cast and crew who bring it all to life with such expertise, means we're in for another great series for the ITV and ITVX audience." The source material's author, James, also gushed over the renewal, adding, "I hope there will be many more series to come — they are the best adaptations of my work that I’ve ever experienced. Working with ITV and all involved is a total and ongoing joy."

Why Is 'Grace' Such a Hit?

Sure, the total number of British detective series is almost incomprehensible, with creatives across the pond certainly knowing how to neatly piece together a gritty crime mystery. However, despite often, and gloriously so, adhering to some of the genre's best tropes, Grace still stands out on its own by setting itself in the unlikely city of Brighton and Hove and featuring a quality-over-quantity approach to its release schedule. Of course, there is also lead actor Simm, who is no stranger to this genre, having wowed audiences almost two decades ago as Sam Tyler in Life on Mars. For the upcoming Season 5, set to air in the UK this Spring, each episode will be based on James’s novels Dead If You Don’t, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead, and Find Them Dead respectively.

ITV crime series Grace has officially been renewed for a sixth season.