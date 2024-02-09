The Big Picture Pet Sematary directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer are teaming up for a survival thriller, The Swallow .

Stranger Things ' Grace Van Dien will star as Ziggy in the intense film, with Kolsch and Widmyer penning the screenplay.

James Harris, Mark Lane, and John Finemore will produce the movie, which promises an inescapable journey for its lead characters.

The duo behind Pet Sematary have found their next project, with Deadline reporting that Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer will work on a survival thriller titled The Swallow. Grace Van Dien, known for playing Crissy Cunningham in Stranger Things, is attached to star in the project as Ziggy, with Kölsch and Widmyer also writing the screenplay for The Swallow. Before cameras on the movie start rolling during the summer, additional characters will be cast. There will be no escape for the lead characters of the upcoming story, which will be produced by James Harris, Mark Lane and John Finemore.

The Swallow will follow a group of teens who go on a camping trip inside a beautiful, distant forest. But everything about their vacation will be ruined when they bump into a ravenous hunger from within the Earth. With nowhere left to run, Ziggy and her friends will have to be really careful as the unknown force swallows everything it can find. Kölsch and Widmyer, the filmmakers behind The Swallow, stated the following regarding the project: "The Swallow is a lean, mean horror film that never lets its foot off the gas. Essentially, one extended set piece of tension and primal horror that just keeps ratcheting up. Daring audiences to endure it until the end.”

The filmmakers previously worked on the Pet Sematary reboot, adapting the Stephen King novel about the mysterious place where everything buried in the ground came back to life. Starring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, the movie earned $113 million at the global box office during its theatrical run, becoming an immediate success for the studio due to its moderate budget. The adaptation follows a family as they have to confront the spirit of the Wendigo and what it does to the people and animals who are buried near the titular ground.

Grace Van Dien Faces a Different Monster, Away From Hawkins

Grace Van Dien portrayed Crissy Cunningham in the latest season of Stranger Things, with the character becoming a crucial part of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) plan. After developing a loyal friendship with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Crissy unfortunately dies due to the villain's actions. As Ziggy, Van Dien will face a very different type of monster in The Swallow, with the character and her friends attempting to escape an unseen force from within the Earth able to consume anything around it. Hopefully, her new character will see a better outcome than the one suffered by her role in Stranger Things.

There is currently no release date for The Swallow.