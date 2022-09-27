https://youtu.be/MznkSU2zLiM

Hope you’re ready to see a lot more of Grace Van Dien. She already had quite a bit of experience before playing Chrissy, but when you book a show like Stranger Things, your star is bound to soar, and soar it did — big time. While Chrissy is highly unlikely to return in Stranger Things 5, Van Dien is keeping mighty busy elsewhere with a slew of other upcoming projects, including her new feature film Roost directed by Amy Redford.

The movie is an adaption of Scott Organ’s play and stars Van Dien as Anna, a teenager who falls for a man (Kyle Gallner) in his late 20s that she meets online. Anna is shocked when suddenly, one day, he shows up at her door. But, little does she know, that’s only one alarming piece of a very complicated and concerning scenario.

With Roost celebrating its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Redford and Van Dien visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss their experience bringing this story to screen.

While talking about their earliest inspirations, Van Dien revealed her favorite film stars Redford’s father, Robert Redford:

“Amy, I never told you this because I was very embarrassed and shy about it, but when I was 11, my dad showed me Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and it's been my favorite movie ever since.”

Redford herself pinpointed a big screen classic as well, but also emphasized the role her upbringing played in putting her on the filmmaking path:

“My favorite film when I was little was Singin' in the Rain, and I loved it because of the vibrance, but it was also a bit of an indictment on Hollywood and all of those dynamics, and I loved all that that brought to the table. And then, you know, by virtue of my upbringing, I got to see a lot of [beautiful] performances and I got to see people that were so fearless in their responsibility to bring a character forth, and I thought that that's kind of an act of both civil disobedience and obedience at the same time. That I thought was really interesting.”

Image via Photagonist

Redford has amassed a good deal of experience in front of and behind the lens over the years, but it’s been quite some time since her feature directorial debut, 2008’s The Guitar. Why now and why Roost for her second film? Here’s what Redford said:

“The writer of Roost is a playwright out in New York named Scott Organ, who I adore and he's a wonderful writer, and he sent me his play and it was COVID times and I said, not only is this a brilliant play, but it could be a brilliant movie for this moment. One of the things that I love about his writing is that he refuses to demonize people and he sees humanity from a very full spectrum perspective, and I felt like that was a really good antidote to these times when we tend to be a little polarized in the way we think about each other and issues. And for me personally, I got to a place in my life where I felt like my family was in a stable place and my kids were a little bit older, and I'd been working on some other things, but I love movies and I love storytelling, so it was time to get back in the saddle.”

While focusing on the character of Anna, both Van Dien and Redford emphasized the importance of conveying that a bright young woman can be susceptible to making mistakes. Van Dien began:

“I think a lot of the times with a subject matter revolving around a teenager, especially being in a relationship with someone older, they're often victimized and they are made smaller and younger and more immature than they really are. Something that Amy and I talked about was Anna is a bit more mature for her age. [It] doesn't excuse her storyline and what happens, but it does bring a more grounding aspect behind her and a more relatable aspect to her, I think for more ages than just a teenager. She's not bratty or young the way a lot of teenagers are depicted nowadays.”

Image via Photagonist

Redford also discussed how Anna’s relationship with her mother, played by Summer Phoenix, has influenced the person she’s become:

“She is the product of a single mom and the kind of symbiotic relationship that that can be and sometimes, in order to make things work, it has to be a little bit of role reversal. Sometimes you're the child, sometimes you're the parent, and I think that's a condition that Anna grew up with very much. And also Grace brings to the table a kind of very quiet confidence that I think Anna really needed. She had to be smart because we don't want to undermine who she is. We don't want to say, ‘Oh, well, the only kid that would do this is somebody who's not very clever,’ which is not the case.”

Another striking quality of Roost is how it weaves in a number of different genres, something Redford noted well reflects the reality of everyday life:

“I am so grateful that there are these genres to move the motor of the story along, right? Because I think that in the course of one day, I go through about 18 different genres in my life [laughs], and so I just had to ground that in the fact that it's not actually that heightened. Being a parent is a horror and suspense and psychological thriller and drama and comedy all at once, and I kind of leaned into that truth.”

Image via Photagonist

There’s also no discussing Roost without touching on one particular cast member who always delivers big in every project he’s in and deserves more attention for it, Kyle Gallner. Van Dien began:

“Kyle Gallner’s so talented, so every scene with him I was like, ‘Whoa, I didn't think this would be as demanding and amazing as it could be.’ But he's just so brilliant that I felt like every scene I had with him, I was like, ‘I have to step up my game.’”

Redford continued by emphasizing the importance of Gallner being an ideal “sparring partner” for his co-stars.

“It’s my fault he’s not here right now because he’s gonna do a great movie and he's gonna blow up. He's an incredibly hardworking actor. I came from an acting background and so I know that your sparring partner is the thing that is the key to you being the best you that you can be and, of course, Grace was bringing so much to the table that you want to make sure you're matching them with somebody that's gonna bring so much to the table, so it was really fun to watch.”

Image via Netflix

Van Dien certainly brings a lot to the table in Roost and she’s bound to bring that to many more productions in the future, especially after the astronomical success of Stranger Things and the indelible impression she made on viewers as Chrissy Cunningham in Season 4. Given that notoriety will likely send more opportunities Van Dien’s way than ever, I opted to ask her for her top priorities when picking projects going forward. Here’s what she said:

“I think my goals have stayed the same. They’re just more in reach now, which is very nice. I just love telling stories that people can relate to and that I can relate to, and I think I get to keep doing that, which I'm very grateful for.”

Looking for more from Van Dien and Redford? You can find just that in our full 20-minute conversation in the video at the top of this article!

