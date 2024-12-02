Since stealing and then subsequently breaking our hearts as Chrissy Cunningham in the penultimate season of Stranger Things, Grace Van Dien has been picking up new roles left and right. By the time she had her fatal run-in with the Upside Down, Van Dien was already making a name for herself and enjoying the buzz that came with leading roles in Netflix’s other drama series, Greenhouse Academy, and NBC’s short-lived series, The Village. In the time since she joined the Stranger Things family and her character’s death opened up an interdimensional portal, the actress has been incredibly busy. With several irons in the fire, the title that Van Dien was most eager to speak about with Collider’s Taylor Gates during a panel at FanExpo San Francisco was Silver Star.

At this time, there hasn’t been a lot of information to come out about the feature, which was co-directed and co-penned by Ruben Amar and Lola Bessis, with much of the plot details being largely kept under wraps. Happy to tease her role in the upcoming film, in which she’ll star opposite Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Totally Killer), Van Dien said:

“I just went to a festival in France for a movie called Silver Star that I am really excited for people to see. It’s a road trip buddy dramedy movie, and I play very, very, very pregnant in it.”

When asked whether portraying a character with child was something new for her, Van Dien revealed that the opposite was true, sharing:

“I, for some reason, I either get cast as mentally ill or pregnant or as a mentally ill pregnant woman… I don’t know why people look at me and think ‘pregnant.’”

What Else Has Grace Van Dien Been Up To?

In the more than two years since her Stranger Things spot came and went, Van Dien has been largely sticking to big-screen projects, leaving TV in another dimension — at least for now. Pairing with Kyle Gallner (Smile), the actress appeared in Amy Redford’s thriller, What Comes Around (formerly titled Roost) in 2023, with critics praising the pair’s performance as the movie’s saving grace. Dipping into the world of post-apocalyptic nightmare cinema, this year the actress welcomed her turn in Kelsey Egan’s wildly unsettling and a little too on-the-nose feature, The Fix, in which she worked alongside Clancy Brown (The Penguin) and Daniel Sharman (Teen Wolf). As we mentioned, Silver Star isn’t the only production up Van Dien’s sleeve, as we also know she’s involved in several others, including a survival thriller, The Swallow, by the directorial duo behind Pet Sematary (2019).

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on all of Van Dien’s upcoming projects and more to come from FanExpo San Francisco. You can watch Van Dien in Stranger Things on Netflix.

