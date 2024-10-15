One of the best parts about modern sci-fi is its ability to hold up a mirror world we live in while also reminding us how much worse things could (and very well might) get. Such is certainly the case in Kelsey Egan’s upcoming feature, The Fix, which blends the fears we now have living in a post-COVID-19 world with something akin to the opioid epidemic. In an exclusive first look, Collider is proud to unveil the trailer for the thought-provoking production that will celebrate a digital release on November 22. Starring the likes of Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Clancy Brown (The Penguin), Daniel Sharman (Teen Wolf), and more, the teaser gives audiences a quick glimpse into the terrifying world of The Fix.

At first glance, the trailer for The Fix looks like a piece of our own world’s history from just four years ago, as a city is running like normal just with its citizens clad in face masks. With toxins floating in the air, everyone is forced to have some sort of lung protection - that is, until a company puts out a pill that cleans the very air you’re breathing. But, after one woman takes the miracle med, she begins to experience some rather extreme side effects that fully call the product into question. But if you thought that would stop the company from pumping out their medication, you’d be dead wrong. Instead, they double down and use the woman and others like her as test subjects, believing that they can create some sort of super being through their condition.

Filling out the magnificent ensemble cast for The Fix is Aidan Scott (The Kissing Booth 2), Chris Fisher (Black Sails), Nicole Fortuin (Late Bloomer), Ryan Kruger (Last Broken Darkness), Keenan Arrison (The Umbrella Men), Tina Redman (Savage Beauty), Robyn Rossouw (Smartwater) and Tafara Nyatsanza (Beast).

Who Is Behind ‘The Fix’?

The Fix is the sophomore feature-length project to come from Egan, who previously made her grand debut with the 2021 dystopian thriller, Glasshouse. Along with helming the production, Egan also penned and produced her second foray into filmmaking. The movie is the latest to come from Gravitas Ventures who, this year alone, have put out something from nearly every genre under the sun with titles including DarkGame, There Is a Monster, Bardejov, Bad Behaviour, The Present, and Exposure.

You can check out our exclusive first look at the debut trailer for The Fix in the player above and catch it on digital when the movie celebrates its premiere on November 22.