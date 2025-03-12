Gracie Abrams shows her love for her fans during her performance at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. In a TikTok video uploaded by a fan (via Billboard), the “That’s So True” hitmaker spotted a sign in honor of the uploader's late best friend, Lolly, who reportedly passed away just six months ago. “That’s my best friend,” the fan was heard telling Abrams in the video. “She had tickets tonight.” Lolly was supposed to attend the show.

The ongoing The Secret of Us Tour, which supports her second studio album of the same name, is now midway through its European leg. During her performance in Dublin, Ireland, Abrams is seen in the one-minute video approaching a fan, who was holding a sign in the front row. The sign was of Lolly, a late fan who was planning to attend the show. “She’s so beautiful. She’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen. Thank you so much for bringing her with you tonight. I’m so sorry for your loss. This is so gorgeous," Abrams said, adding: “I love you guys so much. Thank you for being here. I just can’t imagine how you must be feeling right now. I’m here for you, and I love you so much.”

“She’s gorgeous," Abrams continued, referring to Lolly. "And she’s with us. She’s with us.” The fan, who goes by the name Emily, expressed her gratitude to the singer-songwriter. "Thank you [Gracie Abrams] for giving our best friend Lolly her special moment on her 6th month anniversary," she wrote in the caption.

2025 Billboard Women in Music Is Set to Honor Gracie Abrams with a Songwriter of the Year Award

Image via NBC

Abrams will later this month accept her Songwriter of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will be hosted by actress Laverne Cox. In addition to Abrams, the event will also be graced by popular female acts aespa, JENNIE, Meghan Trainor, Tyla, and more. The singer will also receive the special Hal David Starlight Award at the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 12.

Also known for her singles "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "Close To You," and "Risk," Abrams most recently collaborated with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for "Call Me When You Break Up." You can watch Abrams' sweet moment with a fan down below: