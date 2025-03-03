Following the cancelation of her scheduled February 28 performance in Brussels, Gracie Abrams shared another handwritten note to her fans, sending her "deepest regrets" for canceling two more of her upcoming shows as she continues to heal from an illness. The singer, 25, pulled out of her shows at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham (scheduled for tonight, March 3), which was supposed to be followed by a performance in Leeds on March 4.

With The Secret of Us Tour now midway through its European leg, the "That's So True" singer has recently made stops in cities like Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Paris. The singer-songwriter was supposed to make her next stop in the UK with scheduled performances in Nottingham and Leeds. However, through an Instagram Story, Abrams told her fans that she would no longer perform in the said cities. “I hate that I have to write this again so soon," Abrams wrote, following the handwritten note she posted not so long ago. "Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights."

The singer then assured fans that she and her team would be in touch once they had more details about the canceled shows. "I can’t tell you how much this breaks my heart. This tour is something I’ve been dreaming of since the album came out, and the shows we’ve played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you," she continued. "The moment we have any concrete details about these two shows in your cities, we will be in touch. Please know I'd give anything to be able to be with you. Thank you for understanding. I'm sending all my love and my deepest regrets."

Gracie Abrams Is Fighting a “Gnarly” Illness

Image via Abby Waisler

On February 27, Abrams announced that she would be canceling her supposed performance in Brussels as her body was fighting off a “gnarly” illness. She then apologized to her fans for not giving them "the show [they] deserve." Abrams is set to perform next on March 6 in London before she accepts her Songwriter of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, hosted by actress and trans icon Laverne Cox. She will be performing alongside female acts like aespa, JENNIE, Meghan Trainor, Tyla, and more.

Abrams will receive the special Hal David Starlight Award at the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner this June 12. The singer, whose hit tracks include "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "Close To You," and "Risk," most recently collaborated with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for the emotional pop song "Call Me When You Break Up."