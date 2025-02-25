Gracie Abrams is having quite an exciting run as a singer and songwriter, and soon, she will receive a special honor. Gracie — who is the daughter of movie director J.J. Abrams — released her sophomore album The Secret of Us, last year, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album boasted hits like “Risk,” the Taylor Swift-assisted “Us,” and perhaps her biggest single “That’s So True” on the album’s deluxe edition. This June, Gracie will receive a coveted award at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.

Abrams will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

"This continues to be an amazing time for songwriters, performers and music in general,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers in a statement. “Gracie Abrams is at the forefront of this movement with her award winning songwriting style, impressive stage presence and her overall remarkable artistry. We are beyond thrilled that she will be the 2025 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award.”

Gracie has been putting out music since 2019, but the past two years have been game-changing in her career. She opened for Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024. Last fall, she embarked on her own sold-out headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Us.” She also made her Saturday Night Live debut in December.

What Is The Hal David Starlight Award?

The Hal David Starlight Award is named after chairman Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Emeritus Hal David, for his longtime support of young songwriters. The award was created in 2004 and is given to young songwriters and artists making an impact with their songs.

Past recipients include SZA, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

As for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a songwriter qualifies for induction 20 years after their first song was commercially available. This year’s inductees include George Clinton, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald & Patrick Simmons (previously known as The Doobie Brothers), Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Mike Love, and Tony Macaulay.

