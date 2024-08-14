The Big Picture Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue promotes teamwork and friendship in a family-friendly adventure hitting theaters on October 18.

The film features celebrity voice actors bringing to life a variety of colorful characters encountered by the dog and cat duo.

Gracie & Pedro also aims to raise awareness about pet adoption, partnering with animal shelters nationwide for a noble cause.

Cats and dogs may be mortal enemies, but they'll have to put their differences aside for the better of each other in the new family-friendly flick Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue. Set to hit theaters on October 18, the movie follows a dog and cat named Gracie (Claire Alan) and Pedro (Cory Doran) respectively, who are set to make a cross-country move with their loving family. When they get separated ahead of the flight, however, they wind up stranded in unfamiliar territory with colorful characters that can't always be trusted. Their only hope is to work together to find their way home. Ahead of the release, Collider can exclusively unveil the official trailer that teases what trials lie ahead for the pair on their perilous journey.

The footage immediately shows these pets couldn't be more dissimilar, as Gracie is a pampered show dog while Pedro is a crude alley cat. Their bickering takes a back seat, though, as the family prepares to move to Salt Lake City. The airport somehow loses the beloved pets during processing, leaving the kids distraught and Gracie and Pedro completely lost. The adorable pair is suddenly faced with traversing the desert and the city to find their new home, but danger lies around every corner with hungry animals and environments not made for run-of-the-mill house pets. A pair of theater-going mice don't believe they can make it, but with the kids getting help from their Gramps in the search, there's hope they can reunite with their beloved furry family members before it's too late.

Among the many new faces Gracie and Pedro encounter in the wild, there is no shortage of celebrity voice actors to bring each of them to life. In the trailer, the pets meet the snobby rabbit Shades, the family's pet goldfish Laurence, the twin snakes Sissy-Chrissy, the maniacal bird Conrad, Gramps, and the helpful horse Willow, all voiced by Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Alicia Silverstone, Bill Nighy, Al Franken, and Brooke Shields. At the helm of it all are directors Kevin Donovan and Gottfried Roodt alongside writers Jaisa C. Bishop, Bruce A. Taylor, and Kelly Peters.

'Gracie & Pedro' Stand for a Good Cause

Although it may seem like a standard animated animal-centric film for the whole family, Gracie & Pedro is also part of an important mission to find forever homes for furry friends everywhere. The film is a reminder that pets are family, and the studio has partnered with countless animal shelters and rescue organizations nationwide to help drive that message home. Through cross-promotion efforts including special screenings and other events, the goal is to raise awareness about pet adoption through the many non-profit organizations that work tirelessly to care for and pair up all sorts of animals with the right families.

To further promote the film, the characters featured in Gracie & Pedro, including the titular dog and cat duo, will be available to play with in the massively popular online game Roblox. Studios have increasingly turned to the game creation platform to create immersive experiences to get fans excited, including for major titles like the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It's just one of many ways the studio is working to spread the word about their animated dynamic duo and their vital message about animal adoption.

Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue hits theaters on October 18. Visit the official website for more information about the film, its partners, and the various special events held for the film. Check out our exclusive trailer in the player above.