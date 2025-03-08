Hosting a late-night chat show isn't for the faint of heart. Not everyone is cut out for it. Yet sometimes, it's the ones that you least expect who excel in the position. When it comes to the UK's best nighttime chat shows, no one quite does it like Graham Norton. The Graham Norton Show has international appeal thanks to the mix of Hollywood A-listers, British favorites, and music's biggest names coming together for a chat on the big red couch. No one quite does it like Graham Norton, but someone may be lurking in the shadows with the ability to do it just as well, perhaps even better.

With Graham Norton away on other business, someone needed to fill his shoes for his titular chat show. Who better to call than celebrated presenter and host, Claudia Winkleman? Claudia Winkleman has an illustrious resume as a presenter of some of Britain’s biggest series, including Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors. She had her own radio series on BBC Radio 2, which she coincidentally took over for Graham Norton. She has appeared on countless panel shows. She is always an exceptional guest when she’s on Graham’s couch, dropping stories that leave you in stitches. And now, seeing her in that hosting chair on The Graham Norton Show, it’s almost as if it was meant for her.

Claudia Winkleman Is Effortless