On behalf of all entertainment lovers in the United States, I would like to formally apologize to you, Graham Norton. We had our chance, and we missed it. We didn’t realize how brilliant you were when we had you, and we let you go — just like that. Having watched your viral clips from your hit chat show, The Graham Norton Show, it's clear what we could have had if we had faith in you and your show here in the States. Graham, we did you dirty!

In 2004, after a slew of successful television series in the United Kingdom, Norton brought his presenting talents to America. Comedy Central debuted The Graham Norton Effect. Part chat show, part game show — all inspired by his signature wit and presenting prowess, the dynamic host welcomed a pair of celebrity guests, ranging from Alan Cumming to RuPaul to Jennifer Tilly, to partake in silly games and hilarious banter. Lasting only one season, the 13 episodes were a ratings miss. Comedy Central desired a breakout show, and this was not it. And then, we let you go, to go back to the UK (and look what you're doing now). Graham, I'm here to grovel on behalf of my fellow Americans.

The History of 'The Graham Norton Effect'