Graham Norton is one of the best late-night talk-show hosts that we have been blessed to have. The BBC's long-running Graham Norton Show is unique for gathering all his guests together at once and providing them with drinks to settle their nerves. The show has become a viral sensation for its featured segments, the weird talents that guests reveal on the show, and how steamy some of their stories can get, all while balancing an array of British and American A-listers among others week in, week out.

But with Norton announcing that he is taking a break from hosting duties to focus on his other ventures, including a stand-up show, it's worth looking back at one of his earliest and most successful comedic roles. No, not his early drag show at the Edinburgh Fringe where he dressed up as Mother Teresa that caused a kerfuffle when he was mistaken for the real nun. Norton also starred in multiple episodes of the Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted, set on the fictional Craggy Island off the coast of Ireland.

Norton played Father Noel Furlong, an outgoing and over-the-top priest who was often charged with leading St. Luke's Youth Group on away trips and interacted with the main characters. He's a hilarious addition to what was voted the second-greatest British sitcom of all time (even if the cast, setting, and production are all Irish.) It was produced by Channel 4, a British television channel, instead of being produced by an Irish channel. While the Irish State broadcaster RTÉ didn't explicitly turn down the series, undoubtedly they weren't bound to go for a show that sought to mock the theocratic powers-that-be. Losing out on Father Ted probably remains one of the greatest mishaps for the broadcaster, because Father Ted changed the game for Irish comedies.

'Father Ted' Featured Priests at a Time of Change in Ireland