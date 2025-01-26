Graham Norton might have begun his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian, but it wasn't long before broadcast channels put the entertainer's exuberant personality to use as a host on their late-night talk shows and quiz shows, like Channel 5 asking him to step in as host on The Jack Docherty Show. His relationship with the BBC started in earnest in 2001 when he was cast as the host of the Comic Relief fundraiser. From then on, Norton hosted several different shows for the network, before landing his own talk show in 2007 with The Graham Norton Show. Since that day, the rest is history, as the host has become one of the most beloved hosts on the other side of the world.

Norton's exuberant personality and incredible hosting skills have made him one of the most iconic living figures in entertainment. His ability to put his celebrity guests at ease while encouraging them to share stories about their fabulous lives is part of what makes his presence in the entertainment industry so legendary. It takes a special host to be able to draw celebrities out of their PR shell, to share something more than their proscribed talking points about their upcoming projects. One thing Norton excels at is encouraging his celebrity guests to share their wackiest talents and one guest in particular wowed audiences with an especially strange skill.

Celebrities Share Their Hidden Talents on 'The Graham Norton Show'