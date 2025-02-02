"There's some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for," says Samwise Gamgee in The Two Towers. When fans think of The Lord of the Rings, a story rooted in themes of loyalty, courage, and friendship, Sean Astin’s heartwarming portrayal of Samwise Gamgee immediately comes to mind. But imagine if The Goonies star didn't play one of the most precious roles in the trilogy and was instead been given to a comedic late-night talk show host.

Oddly enough, Irish comedian Graham Norton just so happened to audition as Frodo's devoted Hobbit companion. Norton is best known for his globally popular British comedy talk show The Graham Norton Show, but he is also an actor and writer with an extensive body of acclaimed work. While the part ultimately went to Astin, the comedian's potential casting for Samwise could have drastically altered the tone of the iconic character and the entire framework of Peter Jackson's beloved LOTR franchise.

Graham Norton Read for Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings

Image via New Line Cinema

Before his five-time BAFTA TV award-winning TV talk show, Graham Norton started out in showbiz as a stand-up comedian and quickly became a television darling with his hilarious portrayal of Father Noel Furlong in the sitcom Father Ted. Shortly after, Norton appeared as a host for multiple quiz shows before he began his working relationship with the BBC, who hired him to host their biggest shows on the network. The comedian is famous for his exuberant, quick-witted personality, so it comes as something of a surprise that Norton actually auditioned for a role very different to the version of him we all know so well.

In an interview with radio show The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben, Graham Norton humorously revealed his experience auditioning for Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's trilogy. Norton, who was already an acclaimed talk show host at the time of the audition, couldn't recall the specific part he read for and became tongue-tied about remembering the character's name. He later confirms that he did read for Frodo Baggins' (Elijah Wood) loyal companion, Sam, commenting the audition was "awful!"

Graham Norton's Potential LOTR Casting Could Have Made Sam's Character Too Comedic