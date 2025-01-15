Talk shows are a pivotal piece of Hollywood, and have been for many years. They allow us to see different sides of celebrities and get to know them more personally. Not to mention, so many of these beloved anecdotal-driven shows give us more insight into new projects being made, and keep us up to date on current events. While there are so many talk shows out there, it can be hard to pick a favorite. But one that stands out from the rest is undeniably The Graham Norton Show, with a robust and cheerful chin-wag, each and every time.

The British talk show, which has been airing since 2007, brings a unique flair that allows it to stand out from its American counterparts — and it's another example of the Brits doing it better than the Americans.

Graham Norton Lets His Guests Take the Lead

Image via BBC

What stands out the most on The Graham Norton Show is the host himself, Graham Norton — but not because he makes it all about himself. It’s the opposite, actually. Graham begins the show by talking to the audience, but once his guests take the couch, he takes a backseat and lets them have the floor. He, of course, joins in on the conversation and contributes to it, but he acts as more of an instigator to give the guests jumping-off points when there’s a lull and keep the flow going. This approach is wildly different from some hosts who interrupt their guests and speak over them. Graham just leans back and lets the chaos unfold, and it makes for an entertaining show every time.

Conversation Is Natural on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Image via BBC

Talk shows are inherently awkward, no matter what. You’re watching someone being quizzed about their life and work, but because they’re a celebrity, it’s seen as something normal, and even exciting. We’ve become so conditioned to talk shows that this robotic aspect is sort of forgotten, but not on The Graham Norton Show. Norton’s interviews feel more like simple conversations, the kind you’d hear around a dinner table. They flow easily, they’re not forced, and they’re not scripted like many other shows are. Because of this, there are often plenty of laughs to be had as unexpected moments run rampant and humorous stories are told.

Speaking of the stories told, they are often the best part of the show (aside from the guests, who we’ll get to). Graham has a natural charisma as a host that allows his guests to feel comfortable on his show, and because of this comfortability, they feel open to sharing life stories — whether it be personal or career. These stories are often laugh-out-loud worthy and make for some viral-worthy moments, and Graham encourages it the whole time. He feeds into these stories, never cuts the guests off, and instead digs into the stories with them, laughing along the whole time. It never feels staged, or prompted, and that makes it all the better.

‘The Graham Norton Show’ Always Has a Diverse Group of Guests

Image via BBC

Arguably the biggest draw on The Graham Norton Show is the guests Norton interviews. Interestingly, it’s not just one guest, it’s multiple. He has a large couch where multiple guests sit and are collectively interviewed in an episode. Though calling it an interview doesn’t feel entirely right. It’s just celebrities from all different corners of the industry sharing their respective stories and experiences. They haven’t always met one another — sometimes they’re not even particularly fond of each other — but the diverse group of guests always makes for a fresh dynamic.

The guests could be from film, music, television, anything, and the resulting interview will still be a fascinating and eclectic sharing of stories. The range of guests allows for a much more expansive range of topics and doesn’t just limit Norton to the same old topics that grow old and stale. He doesn’t have to do much interviewing at all, because the guests begin to talk among themselves and since they’re all from similar circles or the same industry, they can often jump off of one another’s stories, which leads into full-blown hilarious chaos on the couch.

Moreover, Norton also isn’t afraid to mix up the guests. One night he’ll have a director sharing the couch with a musician and some actors. Next he’ll have Lady Glenconner on the couch next to Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Chadwick Boseman (yes that was a real episode, and it was brilliant).

Graham Norton Is a Breath of Fresh Air in a Stale Talk Show World

Image via BBC

Talk shows can often feel overly polished and over-scripted, but The Graham Norton Show’s approach is a breath of fresh air. The show doesn’t feel messy by any means, but it also doesn’t feel overly produced. Graham isn’t constantly trying to steer the conversation back on track, he loves it when it goes by the wayside. He doesn’t discourage the guests from getting a little loose-lipped when it comes to their language, he encourages it. He allows his guests to be their natural selves and sets himself apart from other hosts for it. Not to mention, his quick wit and genuine humor make him a charming host that audiences can easily gravitate towards.

The Graham Norton Show thrives on unexpected moments and leans into spontaneity, which is what more talk shows should do. But, none could match the brilliance of The Graham Norton Show, he’s been doing this for so long now, and he’s perfected his show and his style. His show is an example of how talk shows don’t have to be strictly business and can break down the walls from time to time and just have fun.

Watch episodes of The Graham Norton Show on Apple TV+.

