The Graham Norton Show has made waves in not just British media, but American media and beyond. This is due in part of course to the show’s host, Graham Norton. His humor and charisma make him easy to connect to, and he stands out from other hosts for his relatability and laidback nature. The other major draw of The Graham Norton Show though, is the guest lineup. From movie stars, to directors, the latest breakthrough musician, and more, there’s always a seat on the couch at The Graham Norton Show. Over the years, Norton has had everyone from the late, great Robin Williams, to Julie Andrews, and Keanu Reeves. But even with all of the impeccable guests Norton has had in his time, there are a surprising few who haven’t appeared on the show that Norton has on his wishlist.

Graham Norton Already Landed His Dream Guest

As with any talk show host, Norton had a list of dream guests he’d like to have on his show. He was asked this very question in an interview with This Morning where he revealed that he always wanted Julia Roberts on the show, and that she was his go-to answer whenever he was asked. But back in 2023, his wish came true, and Roberts came on the show alongside a fabulous lineup of Cher, Tom Hanks, and Timothée Chalamet. As Norton said it was a “ridiculously starry show”.

He described Roberts as the secret sauce since she fangirled over Cher, and knew Hanks really well, making for excellent chemistry on the couch — which is one of the most pivotal parts of the show’s formula. He also said that it was her first time doing a British talk show, so he was floored with how well she adapted to it and how great of a guest she was.

Brad Pitt is Graham Norton’s Next Dream Guest

Close

Having already welcomed Julia Roberts to the famous red couch, Norton was asked if there were any other celebrities he’d like to have on the show. He revealed that they’ve never had Brad Pitt, and that he’d like to have him on since he’s the last of the “old-school” Hollywood stars that they haven’t had on the show. And this actually isn’t the first time Norton has shared his desire to have Pitt on the show, he spoke to Digital Spy in 2016 about the same topic and gave a similar answer. "My answer used to be Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but I don't think that is happening now." His hesitation over having them as guests was in reference to the pair’s shocking divorce, but it’s clear now that he hasn’t entirely given up hope.

On a similar level to Pitt’s stardom is Leonardo DiCaprio, who fans have expressed major interest in Norton having on the show. Even better if the two appeared on the show together. However, DiCaprio rarely does talk shows so an appearance from Pitt is far more likely. Still, we can all dream.

Graham Norton Lets His Guests Shine