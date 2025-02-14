Graham Norton has enchanted viewers with engaging interviews on his celebrity chat series The Graham Norton Show for nearly 20 years on the BBC. Norton began his career in entertainment in the 1990s, working his way up as a comedian, actor, and radio personality. Once he landed his own chat series on the BBC, his quick wit and wry personality made him beloved by his viewers, so much so that he has a reputation as being Ireland's most successful living broadcaster.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Norton has other obligations to keep up with other than hosting The Graham Norton Show. Norton has kept himself thoroughly occupied in recent years, taking on other roles outside of acting as a presenter on his smash chat series. Fans of RuPaul's Drage Race UK know that Norton has been a rotating guest judge on the series since 2019. In January 2024, Norton stepped into the hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune for ITV. Add to that, he will also host a new reality competition series for the broadcaster that is expected to air in 2026. In a recent interview with Newstalk, Norton additionally spoke about publishing his most recent novel, a literary occupation that he has quietly kept going for nearly a decade.

On top of this already busy schedule, Norton is now taking some time away from filming The Graham Norton Show to return to his comedy roots, signaling changes on the horizon for his BBC series and host. But what's really behind the move? It's not as abrupt as you'd think.

Norton Is Taking the Show on the Road