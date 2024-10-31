The Graham Norton Show is a late night talk show that focuses on having a good time and telling good stories. Hosted by Irish comedian Graham Norton, who expertly weaves together the stories of his celebrity guests, the show is a must-watch for fans of late night television who want to see what their favorite celebrities are like in a more relaxed setting. Additionally, the Big Red Chair segment at the end of an episode is always a fun watch, as fans of the show are asked to tell their best story, and if it's great, they can walk on, but if it's not, they get flipped over by Norton or one of his guests.

Considering that Graham Norton's guests are offered alcohol during their time on the red couch, inhibitions are lowered and this can equal a very fun and entertaining episode for fans, or it can create a very awkward and sometimes even uncomfortable or unsafe environment for the guests on the show. From awkward and slightly distasteful moments to clearly inappropriate behavior, The Graham Norton Show has seen its fair share of controversy.

10 Olivia Colman Can't Remember Anything About Her Film

Season 14, Episode 14

Image via BBC

On the red couch with Lena Dunham, who is promoting Girls, the show she stars in and created, and Idris Elba, who is speaking about his role as Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Olivia Colman is promoting her role in the British salsa dancing film Cuban Fury. Unfortunately, Colman can't seem to remember anything to share about her movie!

Though definitely an amusing moment, this could have gone wrong if the guests on the couch and Norton didn't find Olivia Colman to be so charming. Norton starts to coach Colman through the talking points for the movie, but even he can't save her from the fact that she has forgotten the name of her own character, let alone the name of one of her co-star's characters. When she finally does remember, the audience begins to clap, and Norton says "I can't believe people are applauding you for remembering the names of people in your own film." In Colman's defense, she does mention that it had been a long time since they'd filmed, to which Norton responded that she could have reviewed it before she came on the show.

Season 17, Episode 6

Image via BBC

Kylie Minogue was on the couch along with Simon Pegg, Michael McIntyre and Brandon Flowers when Graham Norton read a tweet from a man named Thomas, who was upset with the show for ruining his plans for the evening. Norton turned to the audience to ask who this was referring to and a woman named Jessica responded, stating that she postponed their date together, for a second time, to see Kylie Minogue.

By the time the Big Red Chair segment came around, a man popped up named Thomas, but it wasn't until he started talking about the fact that he had a date scheduled with someone in the audience that everyone realized he was the same Thomas! When Norton gave Jessica the option of choosing to flip him or to let him walk, sending a clear message about her feelings, she asked Kylie Minogue to flip Thomas for her. Everyone on the couch was shocked at Jessica's brutal decision and, after leaving Thomas in limbo while they processed what Jessica said, Norton said "That's the worst ever! Let's just end it," and he flipped Thomas himself. The moment left the guests on the couch with their jaws on the floor, feeling terrible for the very keen Thomas.

8 Ricky Gervais's Twitter Insults

Season 20, Episode 19

Image via BBC

Promoting his standup comedy tour "Humanity," Ricky Gervais is joined on the couch by Tom Hiddleston, promoting his new movie Kong: Skull Island, Ruth Wilson, promoting her new play "Hedda Gabler," and Tinie Tempah, who is performing a new song. Apparently, even Ricky Gervais's wife, Jane, is not immune to her husband's brutal sense of humor, which the audience witnesses as Norton brings up some of Gervais's Twitter posts about her.

In Ricky Gervais's tweets, he makes jokes about how his wife doesn't have any friends by catching her when she is walking around alone, or with a few birds, and captions it something like "Jane with all her friends." The tweets get a good amount of laughs from the audience, but the last photo Norton shows gets more of a mixed reaction. The black and white photo is of a little girl in a trash can with a sign next to her that reads "Dispose of your ugly children here." Gervais had captioned the photo: "Just found this photo of Jane when she was little." After a big laugh, even Norton goes "you must have given her a gift after that."

7 Mark Ruffalo Takes a Jab at Josh Widdicombe

Season 17, Episode 3

Image via BBC

Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are on the show to talk about the newest Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, while British comedian Josh Widdicombe is there to talk about his new show and his tour. Additionally, Widdicombe spoke a bit about a former job he had as a writer for Dora the Explorer magazine. After bringing up one of Olsen's character's powers in the film, which is conjuring up other people's fears, Norton asks the guests on the couch what their fears are.

One of the funniest moments on the couch is also one of the more shocking ones, as even Mark Ruffalo couldn't believe that he'd been that rude to Widdicombe when he started to share his greatest fear. When Widdicombe starts to answer, Ruffalo jumps in and asks if his fear is "girls over 12." There had been a little tension earlier in the episode when Widdicombe remarked that the Avengers is a little hard to believe, so perhaps Ruffalo saw the opportunity to get Widdicombe back for his comment. Either way, Ruffalo almost left the stage after what he said, clearly feeling like he had gone too far. It's a good thing that Widdicombe played along as best as he could.

6 Richard Gere Touches Saoirse Ronan in an Unwanted Manner

Season 12, Episode 18

Image via BBC

When Irish and American actress Saoirse Ronan was on The Graham Norton Show in 2013, she was joined on the couch by Richard Gere and John Malkovich. Sitting in between the two veteran actors, she speaks about her experience being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement when she was only 13 years old.

While Ronan is speaking about being nominated so young and how her first award show appearance went, Richard Gere puts his hand on her back and starts to stroke her. She clearly tenses up at his unwelcome touch and gives him a look before focusing her attention back on Norton. By the end of the episode, when Taylor Swift joins the couch after performing, Ronan is sitting so close to John Malkovich that there is a huge space between her and Gere.

5 Cameron Diaz on Cheaters and Pubic Hair

Season 15, Episode 1

Image via BBC

Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue and Richard Ayoade are in for a quick and awkward lesson from Cameron Diaz in this episode when Graham Norton shares some recent quotes from Diaz that have made some waves in the media. The comments that Norton brings up are when Diaz said that "everyone gets cheated on at some point," and that "all women should maintain some pubic hair."

Crowe, Minogue and Ayoade are a little bit thrown off by the blanket statement that everyone has been cheated on, and the moment grows a little awkward when Diaz goes around and asks everyone on the couch if they have been cheated on themselves. But the oddest part of the segment is when the pubic hair conversation comes up, and Diaz even leans over and starts speaking to her own. Russell Crowe looks incredibly thrown off by this, but has a laugh at it after a moment. What Diaz is saying is a sound argument, but the delivery is what makes it all so uncomfortable. Even more, when she finishes her point, she pets Richard Ayoade's hair, to which Ayoade responds by gesturing to his head and saying "this isn't a vagina by the way." An uncomfortable end to a very bizarre conversation.

4 Miriam Margoyles's Story About Supporting the Troops

Season 11, Episode 11

Image via BBC

Miriam Margolyes is no stranger to The Graham Norton Show, nor is she a stranger to sharing a jaw-dropping story, but this tale about a surprising turn on a walk home through a field is one that even the guests on the couch couldn't understand. Joined by Will.i.am, Greg Davies and Adam Lambert, Margolyes tells a story about the last time she was in Edinburgh.

Starting off her story by saying that she hopes she doesn't offend anyone, Margolyes says that when she was walking home from a show through a field, when she looked up to see a man in a tree masturbating. She asked him what his occupation was and scolded him a bit for what he was doing. It turns out that he was a soldier, and after he got down from the tree, she "helped him out." At this point, Will.i.am had removed the arm he had around her shoulder and even Greg Davies looked a little uncomfortable when he proclaimed "Jesus, Miriam." She finished her story by saying that "he was a soldier, and you've got to support the troops."

3 Mark Wahlberg Sits on Graham Norton’s Lap

Season 12, Episode 16

Image via BBC

Michael Fassbender was the third wheel on the couch with Mark Wahlberg and Sarah Silverman during a very awkward episode of the series. What begins as a very normal episode starts to turn very bizarre when Wahlberg and Silverman start to gaze at each other and stroke each other's faces. Both Norton and Fassbender look very confused and try to keep it light, but the interaction only gets weirder.

When Silverman stands up and starts to tell a story, Wahlberg starts to move toward Norton. Silverman then smacks him on the butt, and then Wahlberg gets up and sits on Norton's lap. Trying to laugh over the awkwardness, Norton motions toward the couch and tells Wahlberg to sit there, but he doesn't move off his lap and even starts to stroke his chest. Before Wahlberg moves his hand any lower, Norton tells him more firmly not to touch him there, and then Wahlberg stands back up and moves to the couch, apologizing quietly. Norton moves things along swiftly after that, but the invasion of personal space was difficult to watch.

2 Mickey Rourke Won't Leave Jessica Biel Alone

Season 4, Episode 5

Image via BBC

The discomfort on Jessica Biel's face while on the couch with Mickey Rourke in this episode is impossible for audience members to miss. During some very normal conversation about their dogs and their work, Rourke finds a way to make a pass at Biel at every opportunity he gets, and at several moments, Norton has to call it out and try his best to keep the train on the tracks.

When Norton asks the two about their dogs and shows the audience photos, Rourke says "my dogs look like that, but I have nothing in my house that looks like this," referring to Jessica Biel. She's a little caught off guard, but keeps it moving. Later, when the three of them make a toast to their dogs, Rourke toasts to big dogs, and asks Biel if she gets his point, to which she responds curtly "I got it." Lastly, when Norton heads into the audience to ask them some questions, he pauses for a moment and tells the person he was speaking to that he's "just monitoring the situation," because Rourke has leaned over to talk to Biel back on the stage. For Graham Norton to have to continually check on a guest throughout the show to make sure that she feels safe next to a man who can't seem to maintain proper boundaries, it's certain to leave a sour taste in viewers' mouths.

1 Harvey Weinstein

Season 16, Episode 15

Image via BBC

Harvey Weinstein's appearance on The Graham Norton Show is, in hindsight, the most controversial moment on the show, as the former producer is now known universally for being a sex offender. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Norton even shared that the worst guest he's ever had was Harvey Weinstein, because of what is known now about him, but also because he was "an odd man."

Seated between Jessie J and Olivia Colman, both of whom are notably leaning away from him, Weinstein tells a story about reading the script for Good Will Hunting and stumbling upon an out-of-place sex scene between two professors in the film. He brought this up to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck during their meeting about acquiring the script, to which they responded that it was a test to see if any of the executives they'd been meeting with had read the script, and Weinstein was the only one who had and brought it up, so his company got the movie. The subject matter of the story is just ironic in hindsight.

The Graham Norton Show is available to stream on BBC America in the U.S.

WATCH ON BBC AMERICA

NEXT: The 10 Most Controversial Guests on Late Night TV