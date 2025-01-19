The Graham Norton Show is well known for being the launch pad of viral moments. Graham Norton always has a diverse group of guests on his show, and he plants the seed that sparks the beginnings of hilarious stories to be told. There are so many that are memorable, but one always sticks out as one of the most hilarious — and it was told by Taskmaster star, Greg Davies during an appearance on the show more than eight years ago.

But it's not just the story itself that’s laugh-out-loud worthy. In the episode featuring Davies alongside an all-star cast including Jodie Foster, Bright Light Bright Light, Elton John, Tom Daley and The Nice Guys stars, Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, it was the reactions from the guests — particularly Gosling — that really took the story over the top. This genuine, unabashed reaction highlights the hilarity of Davies’ tale but also the playful dynamics among Norton's guests, turning a funny story into a shared, joyful experience.

Greg Davies Told the Best Story on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Image via BBC

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Davies was talking about his series Man Down, which is loosely based on his life, a distinction that Davies makes sure is well known. Norton rolled with it and brought up a specific moment from the series that prompted Davies to tell the true story it’s based on. He shares that when he was a teacher (which is what Man Down is based on) he went home one weekend to visit his mom. While visiting his mom, who also did his laundry for him, he got really drunk and then had some takeaway curry when he returned home. The next day, he went to school, which he explained had a great program for students with hearing impairments. At first, this detail seems like a minor detail, but it comes back in the most brilliant way later.

Davies continues and shares that around break time he began to feel uncomfortable and excused himself to the bathroom, where he discovered, in his hungover state, that his mother’s undergarments had gotten mixed in with his laundry and he was currently wearing her underwear instead of his own. But that’s not where his discomfort ended because, as he put it “the curry and the booze kicked in” and he “did a fecal Jackson Pollock”. He soon returned to the classroom and found one of the students looking at him in horror and disgust as he suddenly remembered the microphone attached to his shirt as a part of the hearing-impaired program. Meaning the students heard his whole embarrassing ordeal.

This absurdly hilarious story reveals that on The Graham Norton Show, humor often comes from the absurdity of real-life, deeply uncomfortable situations — especially when they involve personal mishaps or vulnerability. Looking back at this moment, it proves Norton's knack for inviting eclectic guests encourages us to laugh at things that might normally be embarrassing or awkward, transforming them into relatable, universally funny moments.

The Guests Couldn’t Keep It Together

Image via BBC

Davies is a naturally funny guy, so any story he told was bound to get some laughs. But what took it over the top was how into the story his fellow guests got. In this particular segment, Davies was joined on the show by Foster, Crowe, and Gosling. When Norton first encourages Davies to tell his story, Davies says “All of their stories are really cool though.” But his story immediately gets everyone giggling and it’s an even bigger reaction than any of the other stories got.

Foster is laughing along and listening intently, while Crowe looks mostly disinterested until the very end. But Gosling is busting a gut from the very start and doesn’t stop. Davies even plays into this and repeatedly hits on specific points of the story whenever Gosling’s laughing subsides for a moment, making him start all over again. As it goes, Davies manages to crack Crowe by the end of the story. It’s these reactions that make the already funny story all the better, but why are we so in love with these moments? Gosling's uncontrollable laughter was essential because it amplified not just the humor of the moment, creating an infectious energy, but a resonance that made it even funnier for the audience.

‘The Graham Norton Show’ Thrives on Viral Moments

In any talk show, guests get a chance to share personal stories and anecdotes, but there’s something about The Graham Norton Show that brings out the funniest stories. Norton is so relaxed and encouraging as he sits back and lets stories unfold, no matter how wild they are. Rarely interrupted by the host, these moments are so fun because they tap into the infectious nature of genuine, unrestrained laughter. When a guest like Gosling laughs so hard, it boosts not just the humor, but the reason for talk shows being what they are and allowing the audience to feel like they’re part of the shared experience.

There’s such an openness on The Graham Norton Show that sets it apart from other talk shows. While it truly thrives on viral moments, watching a reserved figure like Crowe crack might bring a sense of satisfaction, but it proves humor transcends even the most stoic personalities. Between Foster, Crowe and Gosling, these reactions add an extra layer of enjoyment to genuine conversation, turning it from a funny anecdote into an engaging, communal moment of joy that everyone, including the viewers, can love.