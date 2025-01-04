The Graham Norton Show is a standout in the world of late-night talk shows, due to the immense charisma of host Graham Norton. It's also well known for the "red sofa," the crimson-colored piece of loungewear where Norton's guests recline and chat with him. Many guests have visited the red sofa over The Graham Norton Show's 30+ seasons; some of them have been stellar, others less so. But two guests delivered what had to be the funniest red sofa story in the show's history.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart dropped by The Graham Norton Show in 2017 when they were promoting Logan, and the conversation went as normal. But halfway through, Norton asked Stewart: "Did I hear you discuss that you had an extraordinary argument with your wife about yourself?" Stewart then launched into a discussion about his circumcision of all things, but that conversation showcases what makes Norton's show such a unique experience.

‘The Graham Norton Show’ Works Because Graham Norton Is Casual With His Guests

Stewart's story isn't the wildest moment that's occurred on The Graham Norton Show; other guests have discussed their own outrageous moments, whether it's Ian McKellen (who later popped up in that same episode to surprise Stewart and Jackman) recounting his misadventures at Buckingham Palace, or Robbie Williams telling a story that's far wilder than his biopic Better Man — and has to be seen to be believed. But it shows that Norton's show works because he's willing to ask his viewers about any topic. Most actors, whenever they go on talk shows, usually stick to talking about their upcoming projects. Norton's approach allows for more interesting insights into his guests, and it's very clear that they feel more at ease. When Stewart jokingly suggests changing his Facebook status to "No more beef stew," Norton chimes in "Well, there's more beef stew!" It doesn't take a genius to know he's talking about a certain part of Stewart's anatomy.

The Graham Norton Show also continues a trend of Norton taking a decidedly adult edge to his show. It's not his first time hosting a talk show; his previous efforts, So Graham Norton, V Graham Norton, and The Graham Norton Effect, were infamous for the number of lewd jokes that took place. The Graham Norton Show isn't as outlandish as its predecessors, due to being on the BBC's prime channel, BBC One, but it still pushes boundaries, showing that Norton hasn't lost his edge. How else could he get away with talking about Patrick Stewart's manhood?

Patrick Stewart Showed Off His Humorous Side on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Stewart's story is rife with humor, especially when he openly talks about whether he had a circumcision or not: "I was seeing my doctor about my annual physical, and he was down there, and I said: 'Oh by the way Irv, my wife and I had a little disagreement... I am circumcised, aren't I?' He looks down and says... 'Hey, I'm Jewish, I know the difference!'"

The only thing that makes this story better is Jackman's reaction, since he starts laughing uncontrollably throughout the entire ordeal. But while some fans of Stewart's work may be shocked to see the man who played Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier delivering some frank words about his own biology, others will be happy that he's leaning into his comedic chops. In his later years, Stewart has taken on roles that let him say some of the most outlandish things — most notably in American Dad!, where he plays CIA chief Avery Bullock.

Stewart has made recurring appearances on The Graham Norton Show, and he continues to entertain his comedic streak. A great example of this is the 2020 episode where he appeared with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Saunders to promote the first season of Star Trek: Picard. During the episode, Stewart reminisced about how he met The Beatles and delivered another funny story where he got caught watching Star Trek in his hotel alone. Jordan took the chance to deliver his own witty zinger: "We've all been there!"

Graham Norton Wants To Give Audiences a Chance To Tell Their Own ‘Red Chair’ Story

