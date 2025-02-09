Graham Norton recently appeared for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, switching up from his typical role as talk show host, and stepping into the duties of a guest. Impressively, Norton has a secondary occupation as a writer of novels, which he has been publishing for more than a decade. He was there to speak about his most recent published work, as he laughingly pointed out that in the UK on the BBC, presenters are not allowed to promote their own work, unlike his American talk show host counterparts. Seated across the desk from Seth Meyers, Norton is his typical charming, animated, self.

The ease of the flow of conversation between Meyers and Norton speaks to each of their hosting skills. There is a curated air of effortlessness as the words comfortably volley back and forth between the entertainment professionals as the interview unfolds. Norton and Meyers are equally known for pulling great stories from their guests, but during his appearance as a talk show visitor on the Late Night show, Norton reflected on the time one guest, in particular, told a story that he had to have cut from the episode.

Norton Is a Charming Host on 'The Graham Norton Show'