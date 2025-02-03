Since its premiere back in 2007, The Graham Norton Show has been a late-night staple. Hosted by Irish comedian Graham Norton, the talk show is known for its casual format that allows for some of the most hilarious conversations you will ever get to hear. For some reason, Norton has a knack for getting his guests to really open up and reveal a different side of their personality, completely unknown to the public. Of course, that makes way for the celebrities that we know for their picture-perfect public personas, to be super vulnerable.

But what I love the most about the show is some of the most out-of-pocket stories Norton manages to get out of his guests. From awkward encounters with fans to embarrassing moments on set, guests on The Graham Norton Show have the space to talk about anything and everything in the world. But for some reason, a lot of them end up sharing ghost stories that are sure to freak anyone out. Over the years, many famous personalities have sat on the iconic red couch and told spine-chilling tales that have the rest of the guests — and Norton — on the edge of their seats. One moment, someone’s joking about something completely ridiculous, and the next, everyone’s engrossed in a ghost tale from the 1600s. And trust me, it’s the unpredictability of the show that makes it so great.

10 Helena Bonham Carter Channeling Princess Margaret

Season 26

Helena Bonham Carter took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4. During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Olivia Coleman, Chadwick Boseman, Richard Aoyade and Niall Horan, the veteran actress revealed how she channeled Princess Margaret, quite literally! In one of the most spine-chilling moments of the iconic talk show, Carter claimed that Princess Margaret’s ghost appeared and told her she was meant to play her on the Netflix series. According to Carter, she was speaking to a psychic friend of hers. During their session, she claimed that Margaret was there for Carter.

The actress shared that at the time, she was being considered for the role on The Crown, so she took the opportunity to ask the Princess’s ghost if she should say yes to the opportunity. Carter claims that Princess Margaret believed she was a better idea than the “other actor.” However, she confessed that she had no idea who else the producers had been in talks with. Carter opened up about meeting Princess Margaret in real life back when she was alive and explained that the ghost’s response was perfectly in line with the late royal’s personality. “She had a way of sometimes complimenting you and putting you down at the same time,” added Carter. However, the ghost of Margaret did have one more piece of advice for her. Turns out the spirit also told the actress to “get the smoking right” when she eventually landed the role.

9 Cate Blanchett’s Haunted Bedroom

Season 11

Image via BBC

Ocean’s 8 star Cate Blanchett appeared on The Graham Norton Show back in 2012 along with Ewan McGregor, Michael Sheen, Matt Lucas, and Keane. During the hilarious banter, things took a serious turn when the actress started telling a story about her bedroom being haunted by a ghost. Norton started the conversation by asking Blanchett about her days as a drama student when she was renting a “bizarrely cheap” place in Sydney to save money. Blanchett revealed that her shared house was right underneath a smokestack, which is why the rent was so low. The actress joked that everyone living there developed asthma because of all the fumes they were constantly inhaling.

However, that wasn’t the worst part of the story. According to Blanchett, someone had been murdered in her very bedroom. But the way she found out was even stranger. The actress recalled that someone had given her a DVD of Australia’s Most Wanted. One of the episodes showed a man climbing in through what clearly appeared to be her window and strangling a woman in her bed. Blanchett confessed that after that, she tried to contact the ghost of the lady who was murdered in her bedroom many times. However, she didn’t get a response until the day she was moving out. Just as she was stepping out of the door, Blanchett heard someone call out her name, which sent a shiver down her spine.

8 Dominic West’s Poltergeist

Season 31

The Crown star Dominic West, who portrayed King Charles III in the Netflix series, opened up about his ghost encounter during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. And brace yourself, because this is one of the craziest stories to have ever been told on the talk show. The story starts with West buying a 300-year-old house in Hoxton that had been empty for years. Now, this property sat right next to a former plague pit where several bodies were buried in the past. So, it’s no surprise that when West moved into the new home, he had a “weird feeling” about it. According to the actor, the house was haunted by a poltergeist, and other people were witness to it.

Turns out that West’s friend invited another person to stay at the house. And as soon as they moved in, the poltergeist started chucking stuff around. This led the actor to organize an exorcism to get rid of the ghostly presence once and for all. The actor shared that he started researching traditional ways to conduct an exorcism and even sought guidance from the Catholic Church. During all this, he discovers that they require approval from a Bishop and the Vatican even has a dedicated office that investigates hauntings. But since all of that was too complicated, West approached a paranormal expert who told him to throw a kids’ party. The expert said: “Get a load of kids in there, and it settles the spirit, cheers everything up.” And to the actor’s surprise, the poltergeist activity stopped as soon as he threw the party.

7 A Ghost Outed Alan Carr

Season 31

Alan Carr appeared on the same episode of The Graham Norton Show as Dominic West in January 2024, and he had his own ghost story to tell. The English comedian claimed that his house was haunted, and he’d had his fair share of experience with things flying around all of a sudden. According to Carr, his family had also purchased an old house and renovated it. But they didn’t account for lingering spirits that clearly had some unresolved business there. Carr recalled trying to film a video in the house when the lights started flickering on and off on their own. Frustrated, he cried out for the ghost in his house to stop bothering him. But that’s when the ghost sent a wine bottle flying through the room.

Another time, Carr and his mother were messing around with a Ouija board. This was after his dad’s passing away and the two of them were hoping to contact his soul and find out how he was doing. But unfortunately, the spirit that they called ended up outing Carr’s sexuality. When the comedian asked the spirit if they had any message for him, they spelled out the words “H-O-M-O” on the board. He revealed that, thankfully, his mom had no idea what it meant.

6 Sir Ian McKellen Being Mistaken for a Ghost

Season 31

Image via BBC

The Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen appeared on the talk show to promote his play, Player Kings, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV plays. During the conversation, the topic of McKellen’s resemblance to the late Michael Gambon, known for playing the role of Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films came up.

According to the actor, he was walking home, and he heard two young women calling him. When he turned around, they asked him if he was Michael Gambon. McKellen responded: “Michael Gambon is dead.” But instead of taking the hint, the ladies responded: “Yes we know. But are you him?” The actor reported that they continued staring at him and suspiciously followed him for a while after the conversation. While they didn’t exactly say it, McKellen assumed that it was because they genuinely thought he was the ghost of the late actor. Later on, the woman came forward to clarify the story, as reported by The Standard. According to her, she and her friend were drunk and believed that they were interacting with a ghost, simply because of McKellen’s striking resemblance to Gambon. So for them, it was a horrifying experience in the moment.

5 Lolly Adefope and The Severed Heads

Season 28

Image via BBC

English comedian and actress Lolly Adefope appeared on the show back in 2020, and she had a wild story to share with everyone. While talking about her experience working on the British sitcom Ghosts, Adefope swore that the set was haunted. The show follows a young couple who inherits a family property and starts renovating it. The only problem is that doing so disturbs the supernatural occupants of the house. While the show was funny and light-hearted, filming it was a different story altogether.

According to Adefope, some people found a bunch of severed heads in the attic of the house the show was shot in. The actress clarified that this happened in the 16th century, way before Ghosts was filmed there. But time didn’t take away from how scary the story is. The actress confessed that they believed these heads belonged to people who had been decapitated back in the day for some reason.

4 Robbie Williams’ Terrifying Encounter

Season 20

English singer Robbie Williams sat on the red couch alongside Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and Danielle Radcliffe. During the conversation, he started telling a story that he knew would land him in a lot of trouble. According to the singer, he rented a castle a few years ago to rehearse for his tour. Now, this story is already off to an interesting start because you don’t hear of people renting castles every day. After a particularly hard day, Williams had gone to his room to get some sleep. While he was lying on his bed, he felt someone coming inside his room. When he opened his eyes, he saw a lady cleaning up his room. The strange thing was that she was wearing headphones that connected to an ancient-looking cassette player, which really confused the singer.

He remembers acknowledging the lady’s presence in his sleep-induced daze. In response, he remembers her making fun of his Calvin Klein boxers. After that, the lady offered to perform a sexual act on him, and Williams agreed. Once she was done, the lady went away. Later on that night, he was talking to the owner of the castle and mentioned the weird cleaning lady to her. But that’s when the owner told him that they had no cleaners. Of course, this left Williams terrified. However, three years later, when he was telling the story to his bandmates, his guitarist told him that It was some lady named Maureen from a pub they frequented. “She said she did that but nobody believed her,” Williams recalled the guitarist saying. While his story left the other guests in splits, Williams was just happy to know that he hadn’t gone to third base with a ghost.

3 Jodie Whittaker and the Poisonous Spider

Season 26

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is known for being the first woman to play the titular role on the iconic TV show. While she might face Daleks and Cybermen as the first female Doctor, she’s not too brave when it comes to real-life nightmares. The actress appeared on the show alongside Kevin Hart, Harry Styles, Michael Palin, and Dwayne Johnson. In the episode, she talked about her experience filming the show in South Africa. While the actress didn’t know it at the time, one of the scenes was being shot while a poisonous spider climbed up and down a tree. According to Whittaker, the crew even took footage of the critter where they’re heard talking about how scary it was.

But the worst part is that no one warned her about the creepy crawler. So, during a shot, she ran out into the wilderness and as she did that, the spider crawled down and landed on her face, then made its way to her collarbone. In a moment of frenzy, Whittaker stripped off her entire costume while an assistant director grabbed the spider and flung it into the distance. Later on, the actress discovered how lethal the spider actually was. “I could have died,” she admitted. But thankfully, the critter didn’t get the chance to bite her.

2 Harry Styles Spooked by Jamie Oliver’s Home

Season 28

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has had one of the most unexpected stories to have ever been shared on The Graham Norton Show, which features pop star Harry Styles. Turns out that the former One Direction singer was looking for Houses and was particularly interested in buying the Primrose Hill home that Oliver previously used to own and live in with his family. Now, during Styles’s visit, Oliver told him to check out the place on his own to make a final decision.

However, what he didn’t know was that Oliver’s daughters were huge fans of him. So, while taking a look around, Styles stumbled upon a lifesize cutout of his own self that Oliver had gotten for his daughters’ room. The chef recalled watching Styles’s reaction to the cutout on the baby monitor. “We could see him go in the room and just jump back in surprise.” While Oliver did not share Styles’s reaction, it’s safe to assume that for a second, the singer wondered whether he was starring in his personal horror film. Oliver revealed that ultimately, Styles chose not to buy the house. And well, do you blame him?

1 Orlando Bloom’s Mother Hypnotized Him

Season 23

Image via BBC

Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom shared a rather disturbing story during his 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The actor started off by talking about his mother and what she thinks of his career. He recalled how she once took his CV and sent it to all the major newspapers in the country. Bloom admitted that his mother missed no chance to brag about his success. And you have to admit, that is pretty sweet. However, he did agree that she needs to stop spending time on the internet because she tends to get influenced by the craziest of schemes.

The actor shared that back when he was a child, she took him to a professional hypnotist just so he would stop eating chocolate. Bloom recalled the uncomfortable experience and shared that the hypnotist snapped his fingers and told him to fall asleep. And in that moment, he knew that his mom had been scammed. However, Bloom pretended to follow along and give his mom the impression that her plan had worked.

Keep Reading: The 10 Steamiest Stories Told on 'The Graham Norton Show'