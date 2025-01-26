There’s never a dull story on The Graham Norton Show. Many unlikely friendships have been formed on the show’s famous red couch. With the ever-engaging Graham Norton playing host, there’s always something new to learn from these star-studded guests. True to the talk show’s very unfiltered, British charm, there have been many occasions when guests would let out a cheeky little story or two. It’s hard not to get all spicy when there’s alcohol on the table.

From tamer stories like kissing techniques or a bachelorette boardgame, to the more sexual ones that involve threesomes, voyeurism, and getting caught by a grandfather in the middle of the act, these conversations prove we know little to nothing about celebrities. Without further ado, here are the 10 steamiest stories told on The Grama Norton Show.

Judi Dench

Ricky Gervais

Seasons 32 Character(s) Host Main Genre Talk Show

10 Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy’s Fan Art Romance

McAvoy bends his back for Fassbender.

Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy took the world by storm in the X-Men movies as Magneto and Professor Xavier respectively. But when they’re not flinging each other in the air or giving off major frenemy energy on screen, they are very close pals in real life. Inspired by their friendship, fans have taken the initiative to draw some peculiar fan art - which Norton is more than happy to share with the actors.

Things started tame when Norton shared a caricature of a smiling Fassbender and McAvoy side-by-side. But such is the nature of fan art, things got a little more romantic. There’s fan art of McAvoy eating a cherry off Fassbender’s hand in a suggestive manner, and in turn, a picture of Fassbender sleeping on McAvoy’s lap. But the icing on the cake is a drawing of McAvoy bending it down for Fassbender in the kitchen.

9 Olivia Colman Shocked by Lady Anne Glenconner’s Honeymoon Story

Would the lady like a honeymoon threesome?

British socialite Lady Anne Glenconner isn’t afraid to bare it all on the red couch. Despite her ties to aristocracy, Lady Glenconner has been involved in a spicy moment or two throughout life. Following her fabulous wedding in 1956, her husband, Colin Tennant, took her to Paris for their honeymoon. Unfortunately, their night of passion was anything but romantic - Lady Glenconner immediately fell to sleep.

But it all spirals from there. As part of Lady Glenconner’s honeymoon surprise, Tennant takes his wife to the outskirts of a seedy hotel. Little did she expect that in her room, there were two people making love right in front of her eyes. Not only was the lady left flabbergasted by the sight of it all - she was continuously asked if they wanted to join them in bed.

8 Paloma Faith’s Dirty Fleabag Confession to Andrew Scott

Faith had “a bit of alone time” with ‘Fleabag’ Episode 5.

Throughout two seasons, the Fleabag nation was treated to Andrew Scott’s portrayal of “the Priest.” However, his character isn’t like any other priest, he’s a hot one. Not only is the priest witty, charming, and delightful in Fleabag, but he’s had his fair share of steamy moments with Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Fans (and the Internet) went particularly bonkers during Fleabag’s confession scene (keyword: “kneel”).

Singer Paloma Faith shyly confesses to Scott that she’s had “a bit of alone time” with Episode 5 of the show, putting the blushing, smiley actor at a loss for words. If that’s not enough, Faith continues to thank him “on behalf of anybody who’s got kids, been in long-term relationships” for giving her that private moment.

7 Paul Rudd Kisses Dame Helen Mirren

Mirren got red lipstick on Rudd’s face.

Dame Helen Mirren has shared many on-screen kisses throughout her acting career. But no matter how many times the actress has locked lips with a fellow actor, the experience has always been very awkward. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd reminiscences on his first movie kiss, with none other than Jack Nicholson.

Rudd demonstrated the kiss as Nicholson, with Mirren volunteering to take Rudd’s position. In a blink of an eye, Rudd walked up to Mirren, grabbed her by her arms, and locked a hard yet tender kiss on her lips, leaving the actress fluttering and apologizing for getting red lipstick on his face.

6 Allison Janney Demonstrates Meryl Streep’s Secret Kissing Technique

Janney locks lips with Norton in front of a live audience.

Every actor’s got their technique; the same goes for kissing. In a sit down to promote his film Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya goes on about what to prepare for a kissing scene. For the actor, this includes popping a mint before “Action” - which, apparently, isn’t a thing in England. Allison Janney shared an incident where for every kissing take she had to do with an unnamed co-star, she was requested to put on Neosporin (an antibiotic ointment) on her lips.

Being the seasoned actress that she is, Janney has had the privilege of receiving kissing advice from the one and only Meryl Streep for the movie The Hours. In an attempt to show Streep’s valuable advice, Janney offers a kiss-acting crash course directly on Norton himself, which involves Janney pulling on the sides of his face to make the kiss look even more believable.

5 Julie Walters Feels 50 Cent’s Tongue

Julie Walters puts her finger on the rapper’s tongue.

Years before his breakthrough success, 50 Cent had a near-death experience outside his grandmother’s home in Queens, New York, in 2000. In an extremely unfortunate incident, the rapper was shot nine times in his legs, hands, and face. Despite the incident, he’d go on to make a name for himself in the music industry with a debut album that fits his story: Get Rich or Die Tryin.

If there’s anybody who knows how to turn a morbid story into a fun, steamy moment, it’s 50 Cent himself. Recounting the terrible incident to his fellow guests, the rapper casually mentions that a portion of the bullet is still in his tongue, which he cheekily comments: “It’s great for oral sex.” The ever-so-curious Julie Walters can’t help but be curious, putting her finger on his tongue to feel the fragment for herself.

4 Bryan Cranston Got Caught Having Sex in a Tunnel in the Alps

There’s nothing more romantic than making love in the dark.

Outside of his role as Breaking Bad’s accidental drug lord Walter White, Bryan Cranston is the ultimate lover. So much so, during his mid-30s, Cranston proposed a bewildering idea to his wife during their European honeymoon: have car sex on a flatbed train in a tunnel. Feeling adventurous-spirited, Cranston decides to take a chance and attempt some good old-fashioned voyeuristic fun in the Alps.

But having sex in a parked car on a moving train in a tunnel proves to be a lot more technical than romantic. For one time, Cranston could barely see anything in the dark, let alone his wife. What’s supposed to be 50 minutes in the tunnel turns out to be much quicker than they thought. By the time they’re out, they don’t have their clothes on, and the car in front of them can see their naked selves.

3 Sex Boardgame Has Ricky Gervais, Elizabeth Banks and Kylie in Hysterics

Gervais answers what he has named his private parts.

Elizabeth Banks is best known for her role as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games franchise. But on top of her many acting accolades, she’s also the creator of a rather kinky board game called “Unveiled”. Created way before the Internet was a thing, Banks developed the game in the spirit of bachelorette parties, inspired by the many hen parties the actress was invited to.

It doesn’t take long for Ricky Gervais and Kylie Minogue to join in on the fun. With the premise almost similar to “truth or dare”, Minogue has to describe how she signals to someone that she wants to have sex. Meanwhile, Gervais’ question is a lot more hilariously intrusive: what has he named his private parts? By the end of the game, it all culminates in Kylie singing “Tear on My Pillow” to Gervais.

2 Greg Davies’ Grandfather Interrupted a Very NSFW Moment

The comedian was seemingly caught having sex by his grandfather.

Everyone’s got an embarrassing story from college. Comedian Greg Davies shares that one time when he was in the heat of a young romance back in his twenties. Bringing his girlfriend back home and his parents away, the setting of it all makes it all too convenient for Davies to spend some passionate alone time with his partner.

What started as a sweet picnic in the garden turned into something more. Like any other couple without parental supervision, one thing led to another. Only that Davies and his girlfriend weren’t alone; his grandfather popped up from right around the corner. The worst part is that his girlfriend was “sitting” right on top of Davies, and she couldn’t get off of him.

1 Hugh Jackman Loses It Over Sir Patrick Stewart’s Ridiculous Circumcision Story

Stewart and his wife argue about what actually happened “down there.”

Image via The Grama Norton Show

Sir Patrick Stewart has lived a long fruitful life, so it’s no surprise the actor may forget details of his “circumcision”. Although he’s played the highly intelligent Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, the actor got into a trivial debate with his wife over what happened to him “down there”. Having been married for years, his wife is very sure that Stewart hasn’t been circumcised - much to the actor’s denial.

At this point, Hugh Jackman is in major fits of laughter, officially rendered shocked and speechless. It was only until Stewart’s annual physical that the actor got the answer to the couple’s debacle. With the doctor checking on his private parts, Stewart can’t help but ask if he’s circumcised or not. The answer: “not!”

