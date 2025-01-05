There is a standard and a tradition when it comes to late night talk shows these days. The host will present an opening monologue. Perhaps have a skit thrown in there. Then, it’s off to the races with a block or three with the evening’s celebrity guests. In the United States, the format is consistent. When it comes to the UK, they do things a tad differently. Rather than a one-on-one chat with their guest, the host invites all of the evening’s stars to sit united on a couch for a gab fest. And the results are often hilarious. It’s why many actors and singers LOVE appearing on The Graham Norton Show, one of the longest-running chat shows in the UK.

Being a quick-witted and smart host, Graham Norton has mastered the chat show. Even if he has some of the world’s biggest celebrities in front of him, he doesn’t get star-struck. He simply treats them like any average person to help lower their guard. With his cards on his lap, Norton pulls out some of the best and unique stories for each guest, and trends effortlessly unite all the guests into the chat to let loose. And then, when it’s time to do the necessary promotional elements, he’s back in the driver’s seat. No one quite does it like Graham Norton.

A-Listers Love Graham Norton

Close

When it comes to booking a lineup for The Graham Norton Show, expect a mix and match of A-list Hollywood actors, major label singers, and the best of the best from Britain. With the publicity certain, in America, you can expect the stars to appear on ABC, NBC, and CBS at 11:35pm. In the UK, a trip to the big red coach is crucial. In the states, stars usually appear on their own to promote their project. But on The Graham Norton Show, it's a grand occasion where the stars may appear together. Oftentimes, the results are brilliant. With a familiarity already present, Graham Norton is there to help guide the conversation and ensure that the most important bits are said because these celebs have the gift of gab.

Big-name stars love appearing with Graham because of the relaxed atmosphere and the lightheartedness of the evening. Plus, having some colleagues by their side makes the conversation easier. Oh, and the beverages that The Graham Norton Show provides. It's a celebrity cocktail party. Many American actors, like Matt Damon, have expressed the joy they've had while they're on the show. Where else can you listen to Judi Dench discuss clubbing or Miriam Margolyes' drug house? No other chat show brings out those conversations. Only Graham Norton can get away with it. It's that effortless charm Norton naturally has.

Related Graham Norton Reveals the "Worst" Guest He Had on His Series Graham Norton’s titular talk show is known for a relaxed vibe — but not this time!

As a television presenter, Graham Norton can and has done it all. He’s hosted game and reality shows ranging from the theater-based BBC audition series to the revival of ITV’s Wheel of Fortune. He’s the face and voice of Eurovision Song Contest for Great Britain. Even if he’s just a judge on