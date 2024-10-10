Graham Norton's talk show, The Graham Norton Show, is known for its relaxed behavior. Celebrities have drinks on his couch, joke around, and are genuinely more at ease there than they would be on other talk shows. That doesn't mean there aren't bad shows and Norton, who is relatively tight-lipped about who he loves and doesn't love on his show, opened up about the worst guest he had. In the past, Norton has talked about his own mistakes on shows. He even admitted to accidentally insulting Jessica Chastain after a taping. But his worst guest came down to a Kill Bill star.

Norton was talking to News.com.au when he finally opened up about his worst guest. He talked about how Daryl Hannah was coming on the show and was warned about her anxiety issues with talk shows in the past. He explained that she was on another talk show and reportedly had a fainting issue because of her nerves. Norton explained that while she wasn't a great guest, she did try her best and the episode itself was bad but she was so happy to get through it. He said she “wasn’t a great guest” but explained the situation further.

“So she did our show and, bless her, she wasn’t a great guest,” Norton told the outlet, going on to say how happy she was after they finished filming. “But what I loved was, because she got through it, afterwards she was high as a kite. She really felt like she’d done an amazing thing. And I was thrilled for her that she had gotten through it. It was still a very poor show."

Graham Norton Had Another Bad Guest

Image via Shutterstock

Previously, Norton wouldn't budge on the question about his worst guest. But in the past, he did finally admit to being able to say that Harvey Weinstein was one of them. The infamous Hollywood producer reportedly strong-armed his way onto Norton's show and while, at the time, Norton thought that this was just how he got movies made, he realized in retrospect that it was part of Weinstein's predatory behavior.

“But of course, now that we know what we know, that is what makes him a predator," Norton said to Mel Giedroyc on her show Unforgivable. It was that kind of weird, tunnel-vision thing. And it was sort of chilling in retrospect, because I was just laughing at those emails. But you realize, oh my god, that is an insight into how that man is.”

You can see Norton on The Graham Norton Show.

