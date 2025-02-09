Irish broadcaster and comedian Graham Norton is going beyond the confines of The Graham Norton Show to host the UK's revival of the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune. The BAFTA award winner has been experiencing quite a career high as of late, going from hosting his hilarious BBC talk show to recently publishing his latest novel, entitled Frankie, to soon embarking on a stand-up comedy tour. This is all on top of hosting the British revival of the classic American game show.

Wheel of Fortune originally aired in 1983, and has been a mainstay in American households for over 40 years. The game show features contestants who guess letters to solve word puzzles and win a slew of prizes through spinning a giant wheel. The prizes on Wheel of Fortune can range from a number of things, from cash, a car, or even a paid vacation to exotic locales. It's a classic formula that still manages to entertain millions of Americans to this day.

This brings us to Graham Norton's take on the iconic game show, which follows the same structure of the American version of the show. The UK has also recently had a revival of the game show Jeopardy! for British audiences, hosted by seven-time BAFTA nominee, Stephen Fry, which has largely been well-received.

For those excited to check out the next episode of Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune, continue reading below.

Is 'Wheel Fortune' Streaming?

Yes, Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune is currently available to stream... but not in the United States. This may come as a blow to US-based audiences, but thankfully, you still have the American version of the popular game show to fall back on. But for those residing in the United Kingdom, Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on ITVX, ITV's on-demand service.

Where Does 'Wheel of Fortune' Air?

For those who live in the UK and want their fill of classic game show entertainment, Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune airs on ITV1 on Saturdays at 6pm GMT. ITV is a popular channel which has aired some of the UK's most prolific series of all time, including Primetime Emmy winning drama series, Downton Abbey and British reality show, Love Island.

When Will 'Wheel of Fortune' Be Released?

Season one of Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune began airing in January 2024, with its first season running for a total of eight episodes. Season two of the British game show first aired on Saturday, January 4, 2025, and is currently mid-season. The fifth episode of the season, which is also the show's midseason premiere, is set to air on Saturday, February 15, 2025, on ITV1.

Watch the Trailer for 'Wheel of Fortune'

On January 4, 2024, ITV released a quick teaser for Wheel of Fortune (the trailer can be viewed above), hosted by talk show host Graham Norton. The teaser is only 30 seconds but gets the point across quite well: Wheel of Fortune is back and one of the UK's most popular and beloved broadcasters is hosting! It's a simple but effective way to get game show enthusiasts hyped for a (somewhat) fresh take on a very familiar concept.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Wheel of Fortune'?

For those UK-based fans who want to watch Graham Norton's Wheel of Fortune when it airs on ITV1, here is a nifty episode breakdown to help you keep up with all the latest episodes.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Episode #2.1" Saturday, January 4, 2025 2 "Episode #2.2" Saturday, January 11, 2025 3 "Episode #2.3" Saturday, January 18, 2025 4 "Episode #2.4" Saturday, January 25, 2025 5 "Episode #2.5" Saturday, February 15, 2025 6 "Episode #2.6" Saturday, March 1, 2025 7 "Episode #2.7" Saturday, March 8, 2025 8 "Episode #2.8" Saturday, March 15, 2025

