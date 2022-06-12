The Recording Academy, the force behind the Grammy Awards since 1958, announced that the Award show would be adding an exciting 5 new categories, the biggest addition of categories in nearly 3 decades.

As part of its annual process of reviewing proposals from its membership body, the Academy decided to add the new categories. This means that the 2023 Grammy Awards will be handing out an astounding total of 91 categories, which will make next year’s show last even longer.

The new categories that are going to be introduced at the 65th Grammys are Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best-Spoken Word Poetry Album, and an additional “Special Merit Award” for Best Song for Social Change.

Image via CBS

Songwriter of the Year aims at recognizing excellence in songwriting to honor the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their work released during the year of eligibility. Best Alternative Music Performance has the goal of recognizing the best recordings in an alternative performance by an artist or group. Best Americana Performance will recognize artists or groups for their excellence in an Americana performance. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media will evaluate the merit in score soundtrack albums that mainly include original scores and are created specifically for a video game or other interactive media. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album aims at recognizing excellence in spoken word albums with or without music. Finally, the Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change aims at identifying the best lyrical content that addresses timely social issues and promotes peace and empathy. This award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Moreover, there were some amendments made to existing categories and there were also some updates made to the voting procedural and charging fees.

Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, made a statement saying:

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress, and collaboration. The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry."

The 2022 Grammy Awards happened in Las Vegas on April 3.