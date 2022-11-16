The Grammy Awards are set to hold their 65th Ceremony next year in February 2023. Today, the list of this year's nominations is out along, with the Nominations for Visual Media, which include tracks from some of our favorite films and TV shows of the last year, including Disney titles, the year's highest grossing film, and a handful of streaming titles.

The nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media bring together some of the biggest films and TV shows (and soundtracks!) of the year, including Elvis, West Side Story — which already picked up a handful of Oscars — Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, and Encanto, the songs of which are certainly still swimming in the heads of parents everywhere. Encanto also picked up a nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, alongside The Batman, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, and Succession season three.

The category, however, that most pay attention to, is Best Song Written for Visual Media, in which many nominees also go on to enter the race for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. This year's nominees includes one singer who already has an Oscar — Lady Gaga, nominated for "Hold My Hand" from the soundtrack to Top Gun: Maverick. Also nominated are the cast of Encanto for "We Don't Talk About Bruno," as well as Beyoncé for "Be Alive" from last year's King Richard, Taylor Swift for "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Jessy Wilson and Angélique Kidjo for "Keep Rising" from The Woman King, and Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, and Grayson Villanueva for "Nobody Like U" from Turning Red.

In 1988, the first recipient of the award named Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television were James Horner, Barry Mann and Cynthia Well for “Somewhere Out There” from An American Tail. After decades, there are been categories added specifically for Other Visual Media - Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media (previously in the Composing and Arranging field), and (just recently) Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live on February 5, 2023. The full list of nominations is available on the Recording Academy's website.