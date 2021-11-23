The 64th Grammy’s nominees were announced today, and the “Music For Visual Media” category is filled with some of this year’s biggest hits on theaters and TV, such as WandaVision, Dune, and Bo Burnham: Inside.

The “Music For Visual Media” category includes three different awards. In the Best Compilation for Soundtrack For Visual Media, the prize goes for albums containing several tracks, usually from several artists. For example, this year, the compilation of Cruella’s impressive 33 needle drops was nominated for the award, together with the songs from In the Heights. As for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, the award recognizes the work of single composers, and, of course, Hans Zimmer was nominated for his fantastic Dune soundtrack. Some unexpected nominees for the Best Score Soundtrack include Ludwig Göransson’s Mandalorian second season soundtrack and Carlos Rafael Rivera’s work on Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Finally, the Best Song Written For Visual Media awards individual tracks explicitly written for movies and TV shows. While there are some predictable nominees for this award, as Judas And The Black Messiah’s “Fight For You”, WandaVision was also able to spread some chaos magic on the Grammys. The fan-favorite “Agatha All Along” is in the race for the prize, side by side with Inside’s heartbreaking “All Eyes on Me.”

The Recording Academy will present the 64th Grammy Awards on Monday, January 31, 2022. Until then, we can keep our favorite tracks on repeat and hope the songs and soundtracks we love to get the big prize next year. You can check the complete list of nominees for the “Music For Visual Media” category below.

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Dear Evan Hansen (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) In The Heights (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) One Night In Miami… (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Respect (Jennifer Hudson)

(Jennifer Hudson) Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (Andra Day)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton (Kris Bowers, composer)

(Kris Bowers, composer) Dune (Hans Zimmer, composer)

(Hans Zimmer, composer) The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) (Ludwig Göransson, composer)

(Chapters 13-16) (Ludwig Göransson, composer) The Queen's Gambit (Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer)

(Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer) Soul (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision : Episode 7] Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

: Episode 7] Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White) All Eyes On Me [From Inside ] Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

] Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far ] Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

] Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk) Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah ] Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

] Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect ] Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

] Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson) Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

