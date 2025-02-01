It's the most musical time of the year. That's right, it's that time again when musical royalty will unite for one special evening of celebration and song at the annual Grammy Awards. This year, the event will be led by a string of female powerhouses including the likes of Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, RAYE, Shakira, and Doechii.

Also gracing the line-up is Bruno Mars, rising star Benson Boone, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims will also join the Recording Academy's biggest event of the year in the heart of Los Angeles. Proceeds from the event will go towards aiding support after last month's tragic wildfires.

This year's nominations are led by Beyoncé, with a roaring 11 nominations, followed in close succession by the likes of Post Malone and Charlie XCX, who both received eight respective nods for their latest musical contributions. 2024 was a widely successful year for Malone with the release of F-1 Trillion and a massive career spike for Charlie XCX earned applause for Brat. If another name is to fall off the lips naturally on the back of 2024, it has to be Sabrina Carpenter. The Disney actress-turned-superstar singer had her electrifying rocket-to-fame moment last year with hits including "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." Carpenter is up for four awards, including "Best New Artist."

Taylor Swift Could Make History at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Queen of Pop Taylor Swift has been recognized with a whopping six nominations, including "Album of the Year" for her 2024 smash record The Tortured Poets Department. If Swift wins the award for a fifth time, she would make history, becoming the first singer to do so. Both Swift and Will Smith, who has recently made his return to music after two decades, will grace the stage to present awards. It has not yet been revealed which awards they will present. However, given Swift's success with the "Album of the Year" category, this could be a solid contender.

Earlier this week, Smith made his return to music clear and loud with the first single from his upcoming album Based on a True Story. Debuting his return with, "Beautiful Scars" in collaboration with music giant Big Sean and OBanga, the track sees Smith embrace his missed opportunity to star in film classic The Matrix as he does his best Neo impression. The track marks what is sure to be a reflective record for Smith, delving into his past mistakes in an era of self-reflection, as he encourages listeners to accept him in his growth as a human being.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday 2nd February from 8pm EST/5pm PST, on CBS and Paramount+.