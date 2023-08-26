The Big Picture Actor Archie Madekwe shares his physically taxing experience driving real F1 cars while preparing for the film adaptation of Gran Turismo.

Director Neil Blomkamp flew in to watch the final version of the film with Madekwe and the actor was relieved that the hard work paid off.

Gran Turismo is now in theaters.

In Gran Turismo, a young man who spent a lot of time playing video games dreams of becoming a professional racer someday just might be able to make that dream a reality when an unexpected opportunity comes his way. Archie Madekwe was in charge of portraying Jann Mardenborough in the upcoming film, sharing his inspirational journey with the audience in the based-on-a-true-story video game adaptation. In interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub conducted prior to the strike, the actor spoke about his experience with driving actual F1 cars as part of his preparation for filming the movie, facing the toll the activity can take on the body for beginners:

"But, I mean, it was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done, being in that car. I have so much respect for all race car drivers. It is painful, it is taxing physically. I would be wringing out my clothes with sweat by the end of it, I'd be throwing up getting out of the cars, being in the cars."

Thankfully, all that hard work was worth it, as the actor also explained how director, Neil Blomkamp, flew in to watch the final version of the film with him, stating that he was proud of what they were able to accomplish with the project: "It was one of the most physically taxing things I've ever done, and thank god I love the film, and it was not in vain [laughs], because if I had walked away and I hated the film, I would have been– I don't know what I would have done," said Madekwe. "But Neill [Blomkamp] flew in to watch the film with me, and I turned to him and just said, 'Thank god, dude. Thank god it’s good. It's so good!' [Laughs]"

David Harbour will also star in the movie as Jack Salter, a trainer at Formula 1 who didn't believe that a young man who spent his life playing video games could be up to the challenge of racing against the best competitors in the sport. But through gruesome training and relentless determination, it looks like Mardenborough had something to prove on the track, going beyond his own limits to bring to the real world the abilities he developed on the console. Nothing is off limits in the story about a racer who didn't go through the conventional training methods.

Archie Madekwe's Big Summer



Besides starring in Gran Turismo, Madekwe will be featured in another major film coming out this month. In Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an undercover intelligence agent who must travel around the world to prevent disaster before a very powerful technological device falls into the wrong hands. In the Netflix release, Madekwe plays Ivo, as the entire British government will keep a close eye on Stone's next moves. Time will tell if she can recover the device before the future of humanity changes forever.

