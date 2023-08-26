The Big Picture David Harbour praises Gran Turismo director Neill Blomkamp's camera work as "genius," calling attention to his use of long lenses and capturing close-up shots from a distance.

Gran Turismo is set to be an exciting video game adaptation and racing adventure that combines biopic elements, showcasing the surprising real-life story of racing game players recruited for a world championship.

With a talented cast including Archie Madewke, Djimon Hounson, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Sang Heon Lee, and Geri Horner, Gran Turismo aims to be another successful example of a well-done video game adaptation.

After the release date of Gran Turismo got slightly pushed back in a surprise announcement by Sony, our motors are still revving to go to the movie theater and check out the video game adaptation. If it’s up to David Harbour (Stranger Things) we can continue to be hyped up, though. In an interview with Collider conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the star praised director Neill Blomkamp’s (District 9) camera work as nothing short of “genius” work.

During the interview, Harbour told Steve Weintraub that filming of Gran Turismo was “nuts,” and that he realized that Blomkamp was “taking risks” that will greatly improve the moviegoing experience. Harbour singled out the use of “drones going 160 miles per hour” and mentioned a specific use of the Sony VENICE 2 camera that is able to get close-up shots from a mind-blowing distance – just like we’re used to seeing in racing broadcasts on TV:

"He's really a master. He was doing stuff early on, and I realized what a genius he was by simply this one thing – he was using lenses, and I kept saying to him, ‘When are you coming in for the close-up?’ Because he would have cameras that were like a football field away, and I was like, ‘When are you coming in?’ He was like, ‘I'm in for the close-up right now.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He said he's shooting on really long lenses, from really far away, so he could get in real close, but have the camera be really far away because he wanted to feel both close and far away like you're observing, but you're also up close. There was just an aesthetic to that that was quite genius. So I was like, ‘Oh, you're working on a level that is very subtle.’”

Gran Turismo Is Gearing Up to Be Another Win For Video Game Adaptations

Image via Sony

Gran Turismo chronicles the surprising real-life story of racing game players that got recruited to race real cars in a world championship. The movie is set to be equal parts video game adaptation and racing adventure, with some biopic elements thrown in. As video game adaptations face a new and exciting era in Hollywood, the movie could be another example of how it can be done right.

The cast of Gran Turismo also features Archie Madewke (Midsommar), Djimon Hounson (Black Adam), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Sang Heon Lee (XO Kitty), and former Spice Girl Geri Horner (Rainbow Woman).

Gran Turismo is now in theaters. Watch our interview with Harbour below: