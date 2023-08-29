The Big Picture Gran Turismo lacks well-defined human characters, but Djimon Hounsou stands out with his richly human performance as Steve Mardenborough, injecting more personality and gravitas than in the script.

Hounsou's talents have been consistently undervalued in Hollywood, often cast in supporting roles that reduce him to token representation and fail to showcase his capabilities as a leading man.

Hounsou's performance in Gran Turismo shines amidst a film lacking emotion and depth, proving that he deserves more opportunities to showcase his talents in compelling dramas and challenging roles.

One of the few distinctive traits of the new video game movie Gran Turismo is how its human characters rarely act very human. The cinematic retelling of the true story of how Jann Marderborough (Archie Madekwe) went from being a gamer to a racer wants to clutch at the heart and get audiences cheering like so many classic sports movies. However, everybody in the cast, whether it’s grumpy trainer Jack Satler (David Harbour), marketing executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), or a forgettable love interest that has no personality to speak of, is so thinly defined. These figures can’t even work as enjoyably broad archetypes, Gran Turismo is so self-conscious about being “super serious” that its various players are just tediously subdued.

In a sea of human beings with less personality than a typical NPC, though, there is one shining beacon of humanity within the cast of Gran Turismo. Surprising nobody, Djimon Hounsou emerges as the MVP of the entire feature playing the role of Steve Mardenborough, Jann’s dad. A disapproving father and former soccer player who wants his child to get into a stable career path, Hounsou injects Steve with way more personality and gravitas than what’s in the script. Most characters in Gran Turismo fail to demonstrate even the faintest pulse of life. Hounsou’s performance as Steven Mardenborough, meanwhile, is a more richly human creation than this movie deserves.

We’ve Done Djimon Hounsou Dirty

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Gran Turismo is the culmination of Djimon Hounsou constantly being overlooked and showing up in movies that don't deserve his talents. After showing up in a handful of motion pictures and music videos in the early 1990s, Hounsou made a major splash in his gripping performance as Joseph Cinqué in Steven Spielberg's Amistad. This 1997 feature doesn't focus nearly as much on Cinqué as it should (the third act awkwardly shifts gears to largely focus on John Quincy Adams, everybody's favorite POTUS), but Hounsou does great work with flaws material. An impressive turn in a Spielberg movie should be the start of a lengthy leading man career, but instead, Hounsou only appeared sporadically in motion pictures in the subsequent few years.

Supporting roles in projects ranging from Gladiator to Biker Boyz to Eragon would follow, while Hounsou would get a pair of Best Supporting Actor Oscar nods for his work in the 2003 feature In America and the 2006 film Blood Diamond. The latter film was one of two films in the 2000s, that framed alongside the 2003 feature The Four Feathers, that cast Hounsou (who was born in Cotonou, Benin) as the only prominent Black actor in stories taking place in African nations. Hounsou was there to guide the white people, whose stories matter most after all. Alongside this troubling trend was a streak of genre movies from this era like Constantine, Eragon, and Never Back Down that often had Hounsou around in their casts in supporting roles as either the only Black person or even the only person of color around in the entire movie.

His disposable presence in these features reduced a two-time Oscar nominee to being just token representation that could make neo-liberal white filmmakers and audiences feel good about themselves. Other actors nominated for multiple acting Oscars in the 2000s, like Philip Seymour Hoffman or Jeff Bridges, got to subsequently anchor major movies and work with famous auteurs. Not so for Hounsou who, like so many Black performers in Hollywood, has been under-served by an industry plagued by bigotry and no imagination. Many writers, directors, and executives just can’t imagine Hounsou being able to occupy a lead role in a movie, just as they have long been unable to comprehend many actors of color in similar major parts.

RELATED: ‘Gran Turismo’ Ending Explained: If You’re Not First, You’re Last

Hounsou himself has often called out the lack of Black representation in mainstream American cinema, most notably when talking about how his decision to join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy was spurred on by his son saying that he wanted to be light-skinned so that he could be a superhero like Spider-Man. Recognizing the dearth of Black men in superhero fare, Hounsou played Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy, a character with minimal screentime, no personality, and a very quick death in the third act. Djimon Hounsou is always getting undervalued and his talents are once again put to use on subpar material in Gran Turismo.

How Does Djimon Hounsou Excel in ‘Gran Turismo’?

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

Midway through Gran Turismo, the camera returns to the home of the Mardenborough family, where Jann's mother, Lesley (Geri Halliwell), has turned on the TV to a big race Jann is participating in. Into the living room walks Djimon Hounsou's Steve Mardenborough, who reacts to the sight of his son on a racetrack with subdued trepidation. "He looks so young out there," Steve whispers in a moment of emotional insight that far surpasses every other character beat in Gran Turismo. Here is the only instance in the feature where Jann's youthful age feels meaningful, where one can picture why Steve is so hesitant about his offspring going into this career field. Before all those cars begin to zoom off towards the finish line, Steve has a quiet moment soaking in his son and worrying about his safety.

It’s a lovely moment that’s rooted in nuanced humanity, a quality that often escapes the gaze of Gran Turismo as a movie otherwise. However, throughout this film, Hounsou’s performance as Steve works wonders in lending depth and nuance to a guy who, on paper, could’ve just been an arch-antagonist. We’ve all seen countless movies involving unsupportive dads who just wish their kids could put down their bold dreams and pursue something more realistic. Hounsou, though, lends real palpable concern to his character’s son’s well-being throughout Gran Turismo, while his comments to Jann about how entering the posh world of racing “isn’t for people like us” is tinged with lots of real-world experience. You can feel the aching first-hand knowledge of real-world limitations just in Hounsou’s line deliveries or facial expressions.

Of course, given that Gran Turismo wants to be a standard inspirational sports movie, the production has to include a climax where Steve gives Jann an affirmative heart-to-heart chat just before the big race. This scene is emblematic of Gran Turismo as a whole since it’s undercut by ham-fisted dialogue and editing choices that hammer home potentially moving moments like Jann revealing the ways he’s carried his dad with him on the racetrack (namely through a sticker on his helmet). However, Hounsou remains as strong as ever, with the actor imbuing such tangible poignancy in playing somebody who is finally able to be vulnerable and openly supporting his son. An emotional wall has come down and Hounsou portrays that so beautifully.

‘Gran Turismo’ Is a Sign Djimon Hounsou Deserves More

Image via Sony Pictures

Djimon Hounsou being able to find moments of real humanity within Gran Turismo is an incredible accomplishment, especially since Neil Blomkamp’s post-District 9 movies are not well known for their richly emotional performances (remember Sharlto Copley in Elysium?) In the middle of a movie that usually is more interested in Nissan and PlayStation production placement than anything resembling recognizable human emotions, Djimon Hounsou’s performance is something tantamount to a triumph. This performer injects way more personality and gravitas into his character than what’s on the page, with the only drawback to his remarkable work being that he just reaffirms how everyone else in the cast is so devoid of life.

If Djimon Hounsou can uncover so much impressive dramatic work within the confines of Gran Turismo, imagine what he could do if he was given a more interesting character to play while working under more compelling auteurs like Wes Anderson, Greta Gerwig, or Paul Thomas Anderson. In the last decade, Hounsou has largely been asked to inhabit supporting roles in major blockbusters where he's either an antagonist tormenting white characters or a mentor figure whose existence is defined solely by helping white people reach their fullest potential. It may be controversial to say, but titles like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Legend of Tarzan, and The King's Man did not offer Hounsou enough room to embrace his greatest talents. The rare grounded drama that he got to appear in was Same Kind of Different As Me, a repellant project with racial politics straight out of the 1920s.

Image via Sony Pictures

Hollywood has failed Hounsou, but Hounsou refuses to fail the film industry or audiences. Time and time again, Hounsou keeps delivering performances with such energy, passion, personality, and emotional depth. Gran Turismo is a microcosm of this phenomenon, as Hounsou both registers as the only discernibly human person in the entire cast and breathes new life into the well-worn sports movie archetype of a disapproving father. Even in a moment where Steve is just exchanging subtle glances watching Jann Marderborough absorbed in his video games, Hounsou communicates a world of conflicting emotions in this father’s face. There’s disapproval of his son going into a world he cannot understand, intrigue at what his child could accomplish here, and concern for what Jann’s future could look like. Parenthood is complicated. Hounsou’s performance in a Gran Turismo movie somehow manages those intricacies.

Ironically, Hounsou’s work in Gran Turismo proves why he shouldn’t be here, or at least why these projects shouldn’t be the only ones he gets to inhabit in Hollywood. There's nothing inherently wrong with seeing Oscar nominees in genre movies, but Hounsou deserves more than just being a villain in Seventh Son or becoming another corpse in A Quiet Place Part II. Hounsou’s remarkable work in Gran Turismo just makes one deeply wish filmmakers in Hollywood would realize that this actor should inhabit challenging dramas, maybe even (perish the thought!) dramas that aren’t just about white people navigating the continent of Africa. Audiences will undoubtedly be grateful for Djimon Hounsou delivering such deeply human work in Gran Turismo, even if his performance here reminds us all once again that Djimon Hounsou deserves so much more than he’s gotten in the American film industry.